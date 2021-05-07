WHITE MOUNTAINS — There is still time to register to participate in the 10th Annual Sue’s Crew White Mountain 30 mile one-day walk, to be held Saturday, May 15.
The nation’s only one-day 30 mile walk, Sue’s Crew has raised a total of $300,000. All proceeds are evenly distributed among Summit Healthcare Cancer Center, the American Cancer Society of the White Mountains and the American Cancer Society of Cumberland, Maryland. Sue’s Crew has two components: the White Mountains and Maryland. The Maryland event is directed by Kristen Ingram, who launched the walk in honor of her mother, Susan Hillebrecht, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2010.
Ingram put Sue’s Crew on the map. “Kristen is amazing, I’m so proud of her,” her father, Jim Hillebrecht told the Independent. “When I saw what (my daughter) did in Maryland I decided I needed to get on board too. This is a family passion and now my White Mountain family is growing with Sue’s Crew.”
Hillebrecht quickly realized he needed more helping hands and formed a board passionate about helping cancer patients and eventually finding a cure. “There’s Shaun Ulvestad, Kristen Orton, John Antoni, Steve Rodney Chris Paxman, Amie Rodgers, and of course Kristen Ingram.”
Hillebrecht has also gathered financial support from local businesses so that 100% of donated funds go directly to the beneficiaries. Guy Hatch has generously added a car raffle to the event, with 300 tickets available for sale at $100 each. Sal & Theresa’s sponsored this year’s T-shirts. Notoriously self-effacing, Hillebrecht wants no recognition for himself.
“There are so many people and businesses that deserve thanks,” Hillebrecht said. “If I leave someone off the list, I apologize.”
He mentioned Big 5, the Pour Station, and Home Depot.
“We also have musicians and bands donating their talent: the Show Low Pep Band, the Lakesiders, Fat Chance, and Midnight Moon,”Hillebrecht said.
Last year, Sue’s Walk had a handful of dedicated supporters step up for the Sue’s Crew Walk.
“This year, people are still cautious, so we would be happy to have 150 walkers this year, because cancer doesn’t stop and neither should we,” Hillebrecht said.
Sue’s Crew participants don’t need to walk the entire 30 miles.
“Not everyone can walk the full 30.” Hillebrecht said, “We just want people to support our fellow White Mountain residents and walk as far as they feel comfortable. In the end, every step helps our cause.”
If you want to help, but don’t want to walk, you can still have a significant impact by donating directly to Sue’s Crew, by making a pledge donation on behalf of a registered walker, or by volunteering your time and energy. All major credit cards and Pay Pal are accepted.
Most everyone has been touched by cancer in one form or another. Choosing to participate in a positive event such as Sue’s Crew can help reclaim a small portion of what cancer has stolen.
For more information or to donate, visit www.suescrew.org, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Sues-Crew-Annual-30-Mile-Walk or by calling Jim at 602-717-6746.
