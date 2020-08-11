SHOW LOW — The Show Low Unified School District (SLUSD) continues “summer feeding like never before,” according to a recent announcement issued by the school district.
“The Show Low Child Nutrition department has provided over 170,000 meals to our community since the middle of March,” said SLUSD Director of Child Nutrition Jeffrey Houston. “Last month alone we provided over 28,000 meals.”
Some schools have already started online classes. Those that have not begun virtual learning will be doing so by August 17. For parents, it can be confusing to know how long the summer meal programs run and when the regular school year’s breakfast and lunch programs begin.
In an interview with The Independent, Houston clarified the difference between the summer and school year meal programs.
Summer Feeding Program
“From now through Friday, Aug. 14, the Show Low Unified School District will continue the summer feeding program for children ages one to 18,” said Houston. “Parents can pick up meals curbside for all children in the household at not charge.”
Lunch and breakfast is available for pick up Monday through Friday at Linden Elementary and Whipple Ranch Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Meals are also being delivered by bus to outlying areas like Clay Springs, Pinedale and White Mountain Lake.)
National School Lunch Program (NSLP)
“Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, online and/or in-person educational activities officially begin,” said Houston. “SLUSD will transition back to the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Meals will be restricted to students enrolled in SLUSD and they are going to be charged at the regular rate.”
Breakfast costs K-8 Students $1.40, High School Students $1.50; lunch costs K-5 students $2.35, 6-8 students $2.50, 9-12 students $2.70. Reduced-price is $.30 for breakfast and $.40 for lunch.
Households whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines or who meet other qualifications may qualify for free or reduced price meals.
“To summarize, if students are able to come back to a brick and mortar (in person) classroom, we have breakfast and lunch available,” said Houston. “If you are a distance/online learner, we are offering meal pick up services at the individual schools.”
Something to keep in mind is that, as of August 17, children not enrolled in SLUSD will no longer be eligible for free meals that were offered during the Summer Feeding Program. Typically, those are children ages 0 to 4 that haven’t started Kindergarten.
For more information or for assistance filling out the application, call 928-537-6014, extension 1 or 2. Also visit www.showlow.education to enroll or obtain the application for the National School Lunch program. Or visit www.fns.usda.gov/nslp.
Paper applications are also available at the front office each school site.
