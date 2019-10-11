SHOW LOW — It took six years to get there. On Saturday, October 5, members of the administration and governing board of Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, representatives of the business community and the development and construction team cut the ribbon signifying the completion of the hospital’s expansion project.
Summit’s project, the largest construction project in Show Low’s history, cost more than $80 million and created three new buildings — the Outpatient Pavilion, the Outpatient Surgery Center and a new Administrative Building — a total of about 180,000 square feet on 19 acres that was formerly the Pine Shadows Mobile Home Park. The project finished $900,000 under budget.
Summit CEO Ron McArthur greeted the crowd and thanked the community and the supporters and participants in the project during his remarks prior to the ribbon cutting ceremony, and offered a brief history of the project.
“It’s not just the buildings we’re celebrating, it is the reason we built these new buildings and that’s to better serve our patients. That’s really what we’re all about. Our number one value is putting patients first. The buildings are a manifestation of our values,” McArthur said.
McArthur thanked the hospital’s governing board for having the vision to support the project. He noted that board member Neal Thompson, got the wheels turning years before by having a conversation with the family that owned Pine Shadows Mobile Home Park.
“He told them that if they were ever interested in selling … to give us the first right of refusal,” he explained.
In 2013, Gordon Chapman, the former owner of Pine Shadows agreed to sell. “It was a rocky process,” McArthur said, noting some of the complications. Eventually the hospital bought the property for about $3.85 million, but the mobile home park remained at the location for another two years, allowing for the relocation of the residents, which Summit assisted with.
“We want to recognize the Chapman family … we’re really indebted to them for agreeing to sell the 19 acres to us,” he said.
Not long after the sale, McArthur said Summit hired NexCore Group, a medical development company, to help them figure out the best use of the property. NexCore developed a “master campus site development plan” that responded the the needs Summit staff had already identified: space for behavioral medicine services, expanded administrative space and an outpatient surgery center. NexCore was able to meet most of those needs along with parking on the 19-acre site; the behavioral health unit is not yet complete but will be located on the fifth floor of the existing hospital tower building.
McArthur also thanked the City of Show Low for their assistance with funding the project through their Industrial Development Authority and helping to find a grant for the stoplight for the new access street to the expanded hospital campus.
Todd Varney, chief development officer and managing partner with NexCore, addressed the crowd following McArthur’s remarks.
He said that four years ago Tim Oliver, the director of strategic planning and development approached him with “a project to consider just a little bit out of Phoenix,” Varney explained with a smile.
“Now I stand here with 180,000 square feet. In my 27-year career it’s the third or fourth largest project. To have that done in the White Mountains, that’s pretty special,” Varney said.
“This is a big project for Show Low. It’s not only going to serve providers now, but for many years to come in the future,” he said.
Chairman of the hospital governing board Paul Watson closed out the presentation, saying he wanted to talk about the 3 Ps —patients, providers and place, and that the governing board tries to consider the perspective of all three.
Patients, he said “are the main focus of what we do.”
“So when I look at this facility … to me it’s about patient care. If we can provide access … and we can provide quality through the facilities and the equipment, then we’ve met that goal,” he said.
Watson said that he was on the governing board when the five-story tower was built years ago. He said he thought at the time that the hospital would never have another project like that. But now he’s considering more possibilities for the future.
“We’re very, very appreciative of the communities that we serve, and look forward to a great future in these facilities, and probably more to come,” he concluded.
