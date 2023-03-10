Shawn Morrow
Summit Healthcare CEO Shawn Morrow speaks at last year’s Peeking into the Future event held on Nov. 30, 2021. He will also be a speaker at this year’s event scheduled Nov. 15 at NPC’s Silvercreek Campus in Snowflake.

 Photo by Laura Singleton, SBDC

On Tuesday morning, staff at Summit Healthcare were notified that chief executive officer Shawn Morrow would be leaving the hospital after two years of employment.

“The governing board, in consultation with Shawn Morrow, has mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of the organization to make a change in CEO leadership,” stated board chairman Paul Watson in the staff letter.

