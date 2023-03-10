Summit Healthcare CEO Shawn Morrow speaks at last year’s Peeking into the Future event held on Nov. 30, 2021. He will also be a speaker at this year’s event scheduled Nov. 15 at NPC’s Silvercreek Campus in Snowflake.
On Tuesday morning, staff at Summit Healthcare were notified that chief executive officer Shawn Morrow would be leaving the hospital after two years of employment.
“The governing board, in consultation with Shawn Morrow, has mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of the organization to make a change in CEO leadership,” stated board chairman Paul Watson in the staff letter.
“We are grateful for all of Shawn’s contributions. His leadership was instrumental in changing Summit’s strategic trajectory to account for how healthcare is evolving.”
In June, 2021, hospital administration announced Morrow had been selected as CEO to replace Ron McArthur, who worked in the position for 11 years. Morrow took over as CEO in August of that same year.
“We are confident we have chosen the best leader to take Summit Healthcare to the next level as we continue to meet the healthcare needs of the White Mountain communities,” Watson told the Independent at the time.
On behalf of the governing board, Watson thanked Morrow for his “efforts during these difficult times.” Morrow took over as CEO 15 months after the first coronavirus‐related restrictions were issued.
Watson stated that Morrow helped the staff “look into the future and develop strategies that will help us maintain our mission.” In the letter, Watson shares a statement from Morrow to the staff of the hospital.
“It has been a pleasure serving alongside Summit team members,” Morrow stated. “As I look to the next chapter of my career, I do so with tremendous gratitude to have worked with so many good people.”
Watson told hospital staff the governing board would begin the process of searching for an interim CEO “immediately.” Until someone fills the position, Watson stated, he would “serve in this capacity in the short-term.”
Watson stated the hospital mission remains “delivering exceptional, compassionate care” and that he and the board “wish (Morrow) well on his future endeavors.”
“I am confident that, as we refocus our efforts and work collaboratively, we can excel at continuing to deliver exception services to the communities we serve,” he stated.
On Tuesday, a reporter with the Independent called Watson for further statement regarding his letter about the change in leadership at Summit Hospital.
Two days later, a separate staff member was informed by hospital administration that no further statements would be made regarding the letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.