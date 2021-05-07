SHOW LOW — Total joint replacement is one of the most commonly performed, elective surgical procedures in the United States. It is also becoming an increasingly popular outpatient procedure at surgery centers across the country, including Summit Healthcare in Show Low.
Orthopedic surgeons and the medical staff at Summit Healthcare are excited to offer Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA® Knee System, which brings together robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients. ROSA Knee is a robotically-assisted surgical system designed to help perform total knee replacement surgery. It includes features to assist with bone resections and assessing the state of soft tissues in order to facilitate implant positioning intraoperatively. Data provided by ROSA Knee assists with complex decision-making and enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and flexibility during procedures.
“For everyone involved — surgeons, medical staff and, most importantly, patients — ROSA Knee has the potential to offer a number of key benefits and advantages,” Dr. Cornelsen said. “We know the decision to have joint replacement is often a difficult one for patients to make, and we believe these robotically-assisted technologies have the potential to make it an easier one moving forward.”
For more information on how patients may benefit from using ROSA Knee for total knee replacement, contact Summit Healthcare Orthopedic Clinic at (928) 537-6700.
Geoffrey Cornelsen received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Des Moines University, College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery. He completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Millcreek Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.
(1) comment
This doctor is awesome!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.