The Governing Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Shawn D. Morrow has been selected as Chief Executive Officer to replace Ron McArthur who is retiring on August 6.
Morrow is a seasoned healthcare administrator with over 20 years’ experience leading tertiary, mid-size and small hospitals. He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Murray State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Portuguese/Business Management from Brigham Young University. Shawn is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and a GE Fellow in the Health Management Academy.
In accepting the CEO position, Morrow said, “It is with tremendous excitement that I accept the offer of employment as the CEO of Summit Healthcare. I look forward to serving with the Board, Executive Leadership Team, Medical Staff, and each caregiver to continue building on the strong legacy of health and healthcare that is associated with the Summit Healthcare brand. My family and I can’t wait to relocate and integrate into the community. I appreciate the trust that comes with this position and feel honored at being added to your team.”
Morrow and his family enjoy golfing, fishing, basketball and small community living making them a natural fit for the White Mountains.
“Serving as CEO of Summit Healthcare has been the highlight of my 43 year career,” said Ron McArthur.
Paul Watson, Governing Board Chairman, said, “The leadership Ron has provided over the past 11 years has been instrumental in Summit’s success. His accomplishments are immeasurable.”
Morrow’s start date is August 2 and he and McArthur will be working together to ensure a smooth transition.
Paul Watson said, “With Shawn’s depth of experiences, we are confident we have chosen the best leader to take Summit Healthcare to the next level as we continue to meet the healthcare needs of the White Mountain communities.”
About Summit Healthcare
Summit Healthcare is a not-for-profit health care organization with the primary mission to provide exceptional, compassionate care, close to home. For further information, please call 928-537-4375 or visit our website at www.SummitHealthcare.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.