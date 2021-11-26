SHOW LOW — As COVID-19 cases keep climbing on the mountain, Summit Healthcare is reaching critical capacity levels, as are many healthcare systems across Arizona.
According to a press release issued by the health center on Tuesday, Nov. 23, staff are seeing a significant increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations related to the virus, and the high level of COVID-19-related admissions is jeopardizing the hospital’s ability to provide the care needed close to home.
On Monday, Nov. 22, the COVID-19 bed capacity was just about at its limit. Out of twenty-three beds in the Intensive Care Unit, twenty-two were in use. The Medical Surgical Unit 1, with eighteen beds, was full. The Medical Surgical Unit 2, with twenty-two beds, had one bed available.
Additionally, Summit Healthcare had eighty-one patients enrolled in its “COVID at Home” program.
Summit provided this information to make the community aware of what it is experiencing, although staff made it clear that the hospital is not looking to deter anyone in need of medical attention.
In fact, the press release indicated, delays in seeking medical care may be a contributing factor to the current capacity challenges its facility is facing.
To help alleviate the surge in hospitalizations, Summit has established a monoclonal antibody infusion clinic to aid in the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms to help high-risk individuals avoid hospitalization.
The healthcare team urges anyone who receives a positive COVID-19 test to consult with their primary care physician to determine if the monoclonal antibody therapy is a viable treatment option for them. The treatment can only be given within ten days of the onset of symptoms, which makes it imperative to seek care from the primary care doctor as soon as one knows or suspects they have COVID-19.
Despite the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations available, the hospital indicated that vaccination rates in Navajo and Apache Counties are low. Data, it said, shows that the vast majority of COVID hospitalization are in unvaccinated people.
While it is possible to contract the virus while vaccinated, the rate of hospitalizations and severe illness is significantly lower for vaccinated individuals.
Summit Healthcare continues to advise White Mountain residents to get vaccinated, wear masks and social distance.
Drive-through vaccination clinics offering initial vaccinations, second shots and booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Jan. 8, at Summit Heathcare Outpatient Pavilion, 4951 S. White Mountain Blvd., Building A.
The facility issued one final statement to the mountain community:
“Help us, help you, get vaccinated against COVID-19,” stated the press release.
(8) comments
Put the Anti-Vaxxers in a hospital tent and clear the hospital for the Vaccinated. Going to have to do this soon now with new S Africa variant which was caused by Anti-Vaxxers anyway.
Now how did anti-vaxxers cause a new variant please explain libertyminded? Are you saying that people who dont get the flu vaccine also cause the different flu variants? And are you also suggesting segregating people like Hitler? Also everyone has a choice they can make on their about getting vaccinated. Do you also suggest putting people who don't take care of themselves such as obesity or health issues related to smoking etc. in a tent and only saving beds for people who take their health serious?
Obesity and smoking are not contagious. Polio, Diptheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, HPY, Haemophilus, Pneumococcus, Hepatitus A, Hepatitus B, Varicella and COVID-19 have safe and effective vaccines. Thanks Science!
Rossparsons, yes the covid vaccine keeps you from getting covid initially but over time its effectiveness decreases and you can contract covid again. So there for you could be "vaccinated" catch it not have symptoms an still spread just like an unvaccinated people as well. And yes obesity and smoking are not contagious however the problems associated with could have them tying up a hospital bed for a "vaccinated" person who is sick. Also are you saying that if someone gets the flu but didnt get the vaccine should they not be treated the same as someone who got the flu vaccine but still contracted the flu?
Come on good people. How many people have to die before you realize that the benefits outweigh the risks? Does it take a family member or you???? COME ON!
The "Antis" (mask and vax) need to be triaged to the "back of the line" in favor of those who did do the right thing for themselves, their families and their community. If you're "Anti" and you contracted Covid, then you have an ELECTIVE disease, and you need to learn that choices have consequences.
So are you saying that everyone who is obese by choice, drinks alcohol, smokes cigarettes, or other unhealthy choices that develop illness due do their unhealthy choices should not be provided the same care as someone who takes their health serious? I think you opinion would be different. Also are you suggesting we segregate people like Hitler did? based on everyone's comments you all are for that. Everyone can make their own decisions on whether they want to get vaxed or not and they should receive the same treatment as someone who is vaxed.
They're segregating themselves...in ICU. The vaccinated are keeping more beds free for those who choose to play roulette.
