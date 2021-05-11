On April 28, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that Summit Healthcare in Show Low was awarded a five-star rating, the highest possible score for quality and patient satisfaction.
Of the 124 hospitals participating Arizona hospitals, Summit was one of only four to receive this rating.
“We are proud to be recognized again by CMS for our high quality and satisfaction scores,” said Ron McArthur, CEO at Summit Healthcare. “This achievement reflects Summit’s commitment to provide exceptional care close to home.”
CMS combines performance on over 50 measures into a single rating of one to five stars (with five stars being the best). The star rating summarizes data from existing quality measures publicly reported on Hospital Compare into a single star rating for each hospital. The website makes it easier for consumers to compare hospitals and be able to interpret quality information.
To learn more about CMS and the overall hospital star rating visit www.Medicare.gov/HospitalCompare/Data.
Summit Healthcare is a not-for-profit health care organization with the primary mission to provide exceptional care, close to home. For further information, call 928.537.4375 or visit their website www.SummitHealthcare.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.