Summit Healthcare announced Monday, March 16, 2020 visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illness, including COVID-19 and the flu. Our patients, providers and staff are our number one priority.
Effective immediately, the hospital will only allow one immediate family member. Children under the age of 17 will only be allowed on the hospital campus if they are actively receiving treatment. The restriction applies regardless of whether or not a visitor is healthy, due to COVID-19 being contagious prior to the person having symptoms. "To prevent the spread of coronavirus, we are asking the community not to come to the hospital if you are not a patient or in need of medical attention," says Angie Fabian, Chief Marketing & Development Officer of Summit Healthcare, “This restriction only applies to the hospital. If a patient has a scheduled appointment with their health care provider at Summit Healthcare’s Outpatient Pavilion, please keep your scheduled appointment.”
Any immediate family member, who shows flu-like symptoms will not be allowed in patient areas. "Health care providers will work with families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis," Fabian said.
“We typically institute restrictions during the flu season already,” said Fabian. The decision to expand visitor restrictions is a coordinated and collaborative effort among Summit Healthcare and Navajo County Health Department. It is also in accordance with recommendations made by Governor Ducey in his declaration of emergency regarding COVID-19.
"COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving situation and we will take additional steps to help control the spread of COVID-19 as necessary," says Fabian. "Summit Healthcare recognizes that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process and strongly encourage everyone to utilize other forms of support for their loved ones, such as phone calls and video chats."
For those who are concerned they may have come into contact with COVID-19 and are having respiratory issues such as trouble breathing or have a fever greater than 100.4 please come in to Summit Healthcare's Emergency Department. Summit Healthcare is recommending prospective patients use "SummitCares.net" virtual doctor visits. The Poison Control hotline is available to answer questions and can be reached at 800-222-1222.
