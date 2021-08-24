SHOW LOW — With a “fourth wave” of COVID-19 infections soaring and for the last two weeks, Summit Hospital has been “at capacity,” new Chief Executive Officer Shawn Morrow said. The Independent sat down Thursday afternoon with the leadership of Summit Healthcare to hear what has been going on there and what it’s like for the healthcare professionals. Attending were CEO Morrow, Chief Nursing Officer Carolyn Jacobs and Marketing and Development Coordinator Nicole Simmons.
There has been an “uptick” in COVID-19 cases at Summit. As of August 19 there were 28 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 11 of those in the intensive care unit and 48 cases in Summit’s “at home” program. That program is populated by COVID-19 patients with less severe symptoms and who are treated at home. They are attended remotely by nursing staff, are provided with two to four liters of oxygen per day, receive two phone calls per day and are hooked up to various medical monitors which transmit data directly to Summit.
Among the statistics, data, treatment options that tend to go along with these types of discussions with medical professionals, there was a palatable sense of disbelief among them. The reason: These front line health workers view the suffering and sometimes death they deal with day in and day out to be entirely preventable and it is confounding to them as scientists that that message has not found its way home to everyone.
As of Thursday, Morrow said that of 28 the patients admitted to hospital 95% were unvaccinated. Of those with milder symptoms and who could be treated successfully in the at home program, many had been vaccinated. Morrow makes no judgments of those who for whatever reason won’t get vaccinated and understands there is hesitancy among some. However, with numbers like he and his team are seeing, his organization “urges” persons to do so. He said that while Summit cares for the sick, they “need the community to care for themselves, too,” that it’s not just one patient who is effected by a COVID infection, but an “entire, much bigger issue.”
For example, the latest surge has forced Summit to expand its ICU unit to other “medical units,” said Chief Nurse Jacobs. Further, doctors who specialize in a patient’s hospital care, “hospitalists,” as they are called, are then stretched, “impact(ing) all patients without COVID,” she said. Finally, Morrow explained that the overcrowding leaves “no bed from E.D.” (emergency department), what Summit calls the emergency room) for an in-need patient, whether a COVID-19 patient or not.
The group also urged the community to be “extra kind and extra considerate,” to staff at the facility. Before COVID-19 the group explained, there was inevitably the occasional disgruntled patient or visitor, but not like now. When asked what accounts for that, Morrow speculated that the hospital requires masks, unlike other places which merely recommend them. That tends to rub some the wrong way especially those whose loved one has just been diagnosed with a deadly illness. Also, COVID patients can rarely see visitors because as Jacobs explained, “Our number one priority is to keep people safe.” In the sad event that someone is dying and receiving palliative care or admitted to hospice as an end of life patient, close relatives may be permitted in. That protocol is in place not because a patient in that condition is less infectious, but simply out of a sense of humanity.
Finally, unlike previous variants of the COVID-19 virus which targeted the elderly, of those infected with delta, a whopping one half are under 40 years old and remarkably, one-quarter are under 18 years old.
“We’re here to serve, said Jacobs, and “it’s safe to come here. But resources are strained.” Although they didn’t come right out and say it, it seems that the group is quietly astonished, frustrated and incredulous when they see so much pain coming from preventable circumstances. Morrow concluded as he started, pleading, “It’s preventable, consider being vaccinated.”
Summit Healthcare will begin to provide bi-weekly updates via email and text as well as updates to their website at www.summithealthcare.net. To subscribe to bi-weekly updates text “JOIN COVID19” to 66893.
The proof is in the numbers: vaccines reduce severity of illness and occurrence of death.
Get vaccinated, neighbors.
