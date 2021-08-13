SHOW LOW – A whole new group of nurses just completed their residency at Summit Healthcare on Aug. 5 and were awarded graduation certificates at a luncheon in their honor.
Through a symbiotic collaboration between Summit Healthcare and Northland Pioneer College, several nurses were able to successfully complete their residency.
“Fredda Kermes began this residency program several years back and with a national nursing shortage, this relationship works out well for everyone, especially for all residents of the White Mountains,” said then-Summit CEO Ron McArthur.
Kermes is the director of clinical projects and telemedicine at Summit.
In one of his last actions as CEO, McArthur applauded the nurses for their sacrifices during the pandemic, praised them for their dedication and applauded them for their achievements.
The following is a list of the nurses who completed the Nurse Residency Program or Nurse Extern Program. Collectively, they are the new graduate nurse programs at Summit Healthcare. These nurses were hired in the fall of 2020 or the spring of 2021 and graduations were delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Fall 2020
• Kristin Hagelstein – MS2
• Michelle Guemes — ICU
• Katelin Fox — ICU
• Alysia Malaguarnero — ED
• Kayla Downs – MS2
• NaTosha Lisonbee – Behavioral Health
• Bryce Crosby — ICU
• Fernando Muro Mendoza – MS1
• Alondra Salazar – MS1
• Jennie Uchytil – Behavioral Health
Spring 2021
• Colton Richards — ED
• Sarah Lackey – MS1
• Megan Pittman – MS2
• Elizabeth Vincent — ICU
• Sunny Nevin — ICU
• Kimberly Allen — ED
Externs
• Jennifer Sprung (spring 2021) — ED
• Tyler McDaniel (fall 2020) — ED
• Holly McDaniel (Fall 2020) — ED
• Kaysha Williams (Fall 2020) — ED
• Hannah Dwyer (Fall 2020) – MS2
• Stephanie Rogers (Fall 2020) – MS2
• Kaitlyn McNeil (Fall 2020) – MS1
• Shayna Brewer (Fall 2020) – MS3
Summit also hired five nurses in spring 2020 who did not complete the training programs so they could jump in and help with COVID-19 crisis response and their names are:
• John Moakler- ICU
• Noah Sydnor- MS2
• Anastassiya Schurman
• Brenna Merrill
• Karina Urzua
Congratulations to the nursing program graduates.
