SHOW LOW — Former Summit CEO Ron McArthur announced his retirement earlier this year with bittersweet emotions, however his new life in Oklahoma doesn’t sound as though it will likely be much of a life of leisure. McArthur wouldn’t have it any other way.
With more than four decades of health care experience, McArthur is quite comfortable with an active lifestyle. Prior to joining Summit Healthcare 11 years ago, he held the role of regional vice president at Quorum Health Resources, which included overseeing 13 hospitals in Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas. Before that, he was the chief executive officer at Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, New Mexico, and the CEO of Roosevelt General Hospital in Portales, New Mexico.
McArthur holds a master’s degree in Health Services Administration from Arizona State University and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. McArthur also enjoyed serving as a board member for the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association.
As a young boy growing up in a large family in St. George, Utah, McArthur had early aspirations to become a physician. It only seemed natural to him, because practically his entire family was in health care and he believed it was the smartest option.
“My dad was in the business side of it, so I was very comfortable with the medical field,” said McArthur.
So he earned his bachelors degree in biology from the University of Utah and got married to his wife, Jenice.
“It was then that my friend’s father took me aside and talked me into management,” said McArthur. “He told me management would allow for more time with my future family. I thought it was a great idea and he helped me to apply for (masters studies) and his wife have weathered many storms through the years, one of the first was losing one of their sons during childbirth. It only served to bring them closer.
Today, they share five grown children; four boys, a daughter and a whopping 20 grandchildren spread across the country. The couple is very excited to finish unpacking in their new home and hit the road to visit them all.
McArthur is also more than ready to amp up his hobby time with his family and friends. He has big plans to fish and golf and hunt.
“Speaking of hunting, we were lucky enough to draw a hunt in Utah this fall and my sons and I are so excited to go. It has been the first in five years,” said McArthur.
McArthur and his wife also have a trip planned to Israel later this year and a few church missions in the coming years.
“My wife followed me for 47 years. It is time for me to follow her,” McArthur said.
“Family is what life is about, and that always spilled over into my work as well. I am most proud of the climate we fostered at Summit — the staff and the entire community became life one big family. When I started, we had 600 on staff and it is now up to 1,300. It may have grown more difficult to keep track of everyone, but the culture was still the same.”
McArthur said it wasn’t about the brick-and-mortar buildings but about the people and it will be the people he will miss the most. Even still, the multimillion-dollar expansions he spearheaded during his tenure are the reason so many can be employed at Summit Healthcare.
“The opus of my career has to actually be two things: the physician-friendly culture where the doctors are treated as partners and the proof of that — the impressive five-star Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that Summit earned this year. That could not happen without great doctors recruiting great doctors and treating patients with the best of care,” said McArthur.
Many who came to know McArthur throughout his 11 years describe him as humble and steady, which came in handy during the process of the daunting expansion.
Summit’s 2019 building project, probably the largest construction project in Show Low’s history, took six years, cost more than $80 million and created three new buildings — the Outpatient Pavilion, the Outpatient Surgery Center and a new administrative building — a total of about 180,000 square feet on 19 acres that was formerly the Pine Shadows Mobile Home Park. The project finished $900,000 under budget.
And it was especially fitting that his retirement open house was held on Aug. 6. It was a who’s who of the area: community leaders, colleagues, friends and family. McArthur was happy to see them all as they took the time to bid farewell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.