HOLBROOK — Brannon Toney of Sun Valley, who turns 23 this month, is accused of killing his mother and gravely injuring his father, [a Navajo County detention officer], on Oct. 22 with gunshots.
The case has been transferred to the Navajo County Superior Court from the Holbrook Justice Court on Nov. 3. The county attorney’s office filed three charges against Toney in the justice court: two counts of first degree premeditated murder, Class 1 Felonies, and one count of aggravated assault, a Class 4 Felony. The fact that the electronic docket from the justice court list two murder charges is probably a typo, but whatever the actual charges, Toney is presumed by law to be innocent.
Curiously, the superior court docket does not identify the charges against Toney, and characterizes the case as “stayed.” It is possible and in fact likely, that a grand jury may be asked to hear the evidence and hand up an indictment, which will supercede the charges filed by direct complaint from the prosecutor in the justice court.
The case had been assigned to Judge Dale P. Nielson. Attorney Dirk O. LeGate will represent Toney; the docket doesn’t show which deputy county attorney will represent the state in the case, but the state’s initial disclosure statement (listing the materials and witnesses the state intends to use at trial) was submitted by Deputy County Attorney Blaine Rhoton.
On Nov. 2, the court ordered that Toney undergo a so-called Rule 11 prescreen to determine if he is competent to stand trial, probably the reason for the “stayed” status of the case. That is usually accomplished by having a psychologist or psychiatrist evaluate the accused to assess whether he or she has a minimal understanding of the process so that the defendant may assist his or her attorney in the defense of the case.
If the pre-screen recommends a full Rule 11 evaluation, Toney will be evaluated by two professionals, who will prepare a report for the judge. It might be noted that the decision is not up to the mental health professionals — it’s up to the judge but the judge can rely on the assessments in making the decision about competency.
If a defendant is found to be not competent, it’s no get out of jail free card. The step after that will be to send the accused to classes, basically, which instructs the defendant on the general principles of criminal justice procedures. The process is completely different than that of determining if the accused is, as the law in Arizona calls it, guilty but insane.
In the guilty but insane scenario, a jury can come to that verdict, in which case the convicted person is detained in a mental health facility until such a time that he or she is determined to not be insane anymore. If that happens, the convict will be sent to regular prison; if not, the sentence will be served in the medical facility.
Toney’s next court date is Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.