Sunrise opened Dec.10 with adjusted schedule

It’s official, ski season at Sunrise Park Resort opened on Dec. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Pictured, from left, are Lisa Brownlow, Sunrise board member,; Arnold Beach, Tribal council; Jerold Altaha, Tribal council; Alvena Bush, Tribal council; Isa Kasey, Council staff; Dandrea Appah, Council staff; Verda Lupe, Council staff; and Doreen Numkena, Council secretary.
GREER — Hoping, but unsure if the snow which was forecast for Friday’s opening day would actually arrive, Sunrise Park Resort scheduled a limited preview opening from Noon to 4 p.m. and adjusted their schedule through Dec. 17.
The first chair lift began at noon on Friday with service to Midway (Fairway > Pinedale) and the Bunny Hill. Day passes were discounted for most ages and the Sunrise Day Lodge Cafeteria, Day Lodge Pub and Midway Cafeteria were open for business.
Saturday, Dec. 11 through Dec. 16, Sunrise set opening hours at their regular times, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with service to Midway (Fairway > Pinedale) and the same eating establishments open as well.
Beginning Friday, Dec. 17, normal season rates will apply for all passes and will be subject to a one-time $5 media card fee. On-site ticket purchases will also be subject to a $5 fee.
Sunrise will continue snowmaking on the mountain in hopes of opening more terrain as soon as possible.
The US National Weather Service in Flagstaff issued a high wind warning on Sunday for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, with anticipation for accumulating snow for Navajo and Apache counties above 5,000 feet.
The latest updates can be found at www.sunrise.ski.
