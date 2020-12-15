GREER — Sunrise Park Resort, with fresh snow on the ground, celebrates its 50th Anniversary, opening its ski season Friday, Dec. 18. Sunrise Park Resort hours begin at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. Through this soft opening, skiers will have access up to Midway on Sunrise mountain while snow making continues.
All COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the White Mountain Apache Tribe’s (WMAT) Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be enforced. Everyone must wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and utilize their vehicles for preparing to ski since the locker rooms will remain closed. Sanitizing stations will be place throughout the property. In adherence to the EOC’s guidelines, only one point of entry will be available, located by the “One Pass” booth and no food services are available. Those services may be available as COVID-19 guidelines are updated.
This winter, Sunrise is going touch-free and all season passes, day tickets, lessons, and rentals must be purchased in advance entirely online at www.sunrisepark.com, using the One Pass system. Safe social distancing for guests will will be in place throughout Sunrise Park Resort in order to assure that team members as well as guests are given the best experiences in the safest environment possible. With safety in mind, there will be limited access to buildings. The ski rental shop will be limited to 5 patrons at a time. A social distancing maze will be set up for all locations including the lifts. Lifts will have social distancing rules in place based on single pass skiers, groups or families skiing together.
The Sunrise Park Hotel Resort will be closed due the 2020/2021 season due to repair work. Updates on the hotel’s repair status will be provided as new details become available. We encourage Sunrise Park Resort guests to reach out to Hon-Dah Resort and Casino for lodging and dining accommodations or to the many business partners in nearby towns in the White Mountain Region.
Keep watching for updated conditions, promotions, packages and special events at www.sunrisepark.com or by calling 855-735-SNOW (7699).
The correct website for Sunrise is www.sunriseskipark.com
