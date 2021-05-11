GREER — Escape the heat and join the fun at Sunrise Park Resort, starting May 27, 2021. From zip lining to archery and scenic lift rides to downhill mountain biking, however you’re looking to spend your summer, Sunrise Park Resort has you covered. To kick off the season, Sunrise has a weekend jam packed with activities for the whole family.
ADMISSION DISCOUNTS: Early bird gets the worm! The first person in line each day between May 27-30 will receive (1) one-day Explorers Pass. Additionally, the next 20 people in line will receive a 50% discount on admission tickets.
PRIZES: Sunrise Park Resort will be raffling off door prizes every hour throughout the entire opening weekend (May 27-30, 2021), with a grand prize raffle at the end of each day. But that’s not it — there will also be prizes hidden throughout the resort, so keep your eyes peeled throughout your visit.
LIVE MUSIC: Dust off your dancing shoes. Visitors can expect live music every day throughout the opening weekend from 12 to 3:30 p.m. Bands include Relentless and Planting Seeds.
5K RUN: On your mark, get set… go! Runners can meet at Sunrise General Store on Saturday, May 29 at 8 a.m. for a race to the base of Sunrise Mountain. First three finishers in both the men’s and women’s categories will win a prize.
HORSESHOE TOURNAMENT: Grab your lucky horseshoe and meet at the base of Sunrise Mountain on Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. for a horseshoe tournament. The tournament will be facilitated by Sinone Tortice and prizes will be awarded to 1st — 6th place in both the singles and doubles categories.
“Sunrise Park Resort has transformed from Arizona’s premier ski resort into a summer mountain escape.” said General Manager Roger Leslie. “From zip lining to hiking, mountain biking to fishing, we have activities the whole family will enjoy.”
Summer activities at Sunrise Park Resort include Arizona’s longest and fastest zip line, 13 different mountain bike trails, hiking, horseback riding, lake activities and more. All activities are dependent on weather. Sunrise Park Resort will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For up to date information, a full list of summer activities and prices, visit www.sunrise.ski.
Fire danger is at an all time high. Please no open campfires until further notice and put out cigarette butts completely.
Sunrise Park Resort is committed to guest safety while enjoying our mountain. In accordance with CDC guidelines, guests will be encouraged to wear face masks and practice 6 feet separation. Hand sanitizers are available throughout the property and designated staff will clean all public access areas and touch-points.
About Sunrise Park Resort:
Sunrise Park Resort, owned by the White Mountain Apache Tribe, is nestled in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona. Located 220 miles (4-hours) from both Phoenix, AZ and Albuquerque, NM, Sunrise Park Resort is one of the Southwest’s premiere skiing destinations and offers 65 runs spread out across three peaks. In the summer, the resort transforms into a cool mountain getaway, offering activities such as Arizona’s longest and fastest zipline, the only lift-served mountain biking trails in the state, hiking trails, kayaking, lake fishing, and camping. For the past 50 years, Sunrise Park Resort has been the prime draw for tourism in the White Mountains and looks forward to continuing to welcome tourists for decades to come.
For more information, please visit www.sunrise.ski.
