NAVAJO COUNTY — District IV Supervisor Steve Williams, who was recently appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals, submitted his formal letter of resignation to the Navajo County Board of Supervisors at the meeting held Tuesday. Williams said that he will begin his duties with the court on Dec.16.
“With my recent appointment to serve the people of Arizona on the Court of Appeals … it is necessary for me to resign my current position on the Board of Supervisors. My last day of service will be Dec. 15, 2019,” Williams’ resignation letter stated.
Williams also made his recommendation to the board concerning who should replace him for the board’s District IV seat. Williams’ term is through the end of 2020, but the seat is also up for election next near. The board is required to appoint someone from the same political party as the currently elected supervisor.
Williams recommended, and the board of supervisors approved, Show Low Mayor Daryl Seymore to complete Williams’ term of office.
“He is respected throughout the region, a consensus builder and a man of integrity,” William said of Seymore in his letter. “He is also well versed on issues important to the citizens of District IV, including partnerships, forest health, road issues and fiscal responsibility to name a few,” he added.
Seymore, a lifelong resident of the area, has been a fixture in Show Low city government, serving 15 years on the city council and seven years as mayor.
Seymore attended the county board meeting as well. In a phone interview later that day, he said that he was honored to be Williams’ selection.
“I felt honored, I felt humbled to be nominated by him. He’s a great man, and to have the confidence (bestowed) upon me was overwhelming, and I just appreciate it very much so,” Seymore said.
Seymore said that his experience and familiarity will allow him to step into his new role as supervisor more easily.
“Luckily with District IV, the largest piece of that district is Show Low … I know the city’s involvement with the county, so that simplifies that quite a bit,” he said. He also said that in his roles in city government, he has had a lot of interaction with the other communities in the district — Linden, Pinedale, Clay Spring and Heber/Overgaard.
He knows he will have some knew things to learn. But, he says he looks forward to getting to know the people in the broader district better.
Seymore also confirmed that he was already planning to run for the seat he has now been appointed to. Although he can serve out Williams’ term through 2020, he plans to run for election to the seat next fall for a 4-year term that starts in 2021.
“I will run. I took out my packet this morning to run for that office,” he said.
His term as Show Low mayor also runs through 2020.
“Because I am in my last term, I can continue to serve in both capacities. It’s just whether or not that’s in the best interest, and also if I am able to do that … run a business and do everything else,” he explained. Seymore runs his own insurance business along with his other duties.
He said he plans to discuss the issue with city staff and individual council members before making a decision.
“ I have to weigh that out right now, and for sure try to get through the end of the year things that we have, things we have on the agenda. There’s a lot of things that I just don’t want to say ‘I’m done,’ because I’ve got to tie up some loose ends,” Seymore added.
