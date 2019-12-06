Supervisors approve 8 percent raises for prosecutors

APACHE COUNTY — In the face of soaring workloads, Apache County Attorney Michael B. Whiting this week won county approval for big raises for three prosecutors.
As a result, county prosecutors make less money than others statewide but carry heavier caseloads, Whiting said. The office has seven or eight attorneys – and recently lost one veteran attorney seeking a higher salary.
The Board of Supervisors this week approved upgrading three attorney positions which will provide a roughly 8 percent salary boost for each prosecutor. Whiting assured supervisors that the salaries will remain within the bounds of the salary schedule and the year’s budget.
The salaries will still remain below the salary levels in many other counties, notably Maricopa County where the average prosecutor makes $110,000 and experienced prosecutors make $135,000.
Whiting, after the meeting, noted that the rise in felony filings has outstripped the population increase. The filings all come from the southern portion of the county around the incorporated communities of Springerville, Eagar and St. Johns and the unincorporated communities of Vernon Concho, Witch Wells and others. The Navajo Nation mostly relies on its own courts and federal prosecutors.
The Supervisors also approved Whiting’s request to upgrade the position of legal coordinator to office administrator, with an attached raise.
The employees receiving promotions and raises included:
Joe Young: Has worked for the county attorney’s office since 2009 and served as chief deputy since 2016. He oversees attorneys and staff and carries his own heavy caseload, including high profile and sex-related crimes. He graduated number one in his law school class and worked for several large firms in Phoenix before moving to Apache County.
Garrett Whiting: An Apache County prosecutor since 2009, he has handled high profile and sex-related crimes. He served as lead prosecutor in a recent first-degree murder case and was nominated by the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys Advisory Council as Felony Prosecutor of the Year. He also trains new attorneys.
Alane Moore: Prosecutes all misdemeanor cases in Justice Courts and carries a caseload of more than 200 cases. She was also nominated as Misdemeanor Prosecutor of the year and now also handles felony cases.
Cecilia Diaz: Has worked for the office for six years in various roles, including service as lead victim advocate. She helps crime victims deal with the stress and confusion of the legal process and also handles mental health matters and adoptions as well as many civil matters. She manages and trains all support staff.
