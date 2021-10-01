Navajo County’s just so nice.
At least, they love to heap praise on employees — with regular recognitions for years of service, monthly celebrations of top employees and frequent expressions of gratitude by supervisors during meetings.
Even so, the heartfelt comments this week when Board of Supervisors administrative assistant Deborah Chapman retired after 14 years of service stands out.
She has nurtured generations of supervisors, keeping their schedules, arranging their travel, setting up their meetings, gently introducing them to the bureaucracy of an organization with an operating budget of $47 million and 500 employees.
But she has done much more than that.
“I didn’t get to know my grandma really well and obviously my father,” said Supervisor Jason Whiting. “But because you have known my family, you have been kind enough to share stories about them. I appreciate that you cared enough to help me connect those dots. You always have a smile on your face — it is so great to work with you.”
The recently elected Supervisor Fern Benally choked up with emotion, when she started to speak. “In this brand new world — you were very calm and helpful with all things. I know that I came to you a bunch of times and I really appreciate the help that you have given me. And when I get lost, you remind me of what’s going on on the Navajo Nation — sending me those brief articles and sharing with me each time.”
Supervisor Daryl Seymore said, “thank you so much for your kindness, your friendship – and the love you have expended through your job at Navajo County. If you’ve ever traveled, it’s nice to know Deborah has made your arrangements.”
Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger also had to steady her voice. “I have learned so much from you. I admire your kindness and sincerity — that’s what we all love about you. I could go on and on about all those times you have been so genuine and so kind.”
Supervisor Alberto Peshlakai, who worked for the county for years before winning a seat on the board, recalled that Chapman’s sister was his teacher in high school and the sponsor of the “Students Against Destructive Decisions” club. He said during his 13 years as an employee, he watched how she helped new supervisors learn their jobs. “You assisted them in every way. You seem to have a library in your head — and pulled out every conversation to help them fulfill their duties. Even with checking by text messages, making sure we were attending this meeting and that meeting.”
When it came her turn to speak, Chapman also struggled with emotion.
“It has been a wonderful 14 years. When I took this job — I thought I was applying for child support. But it has been one of the greatest blessing of my life to work here. So many wonderful people trying to make a difference in people’s lives. We have such a variety of people from our Native American tribes to all the people that are from here and have been transplanted here — it has been a gift to know you.”
You gotta admit.
That’s just so nice.
