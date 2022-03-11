Why would you sign up for a 100-mile race?
“I don’t know,” said Zachary Bates to the Navajo County Board of Supervisors. “It was just something I did. I..uhm…I thought it would be cool.”
Cool indeed.
The Supervisors heaped praise on Zach, whose longest race at Show Low High School was a 5K run. The teen ran the 100 miles at the Coldwater Rumble in 28 hours, six minutes and 36 seconds — placing 38th in the crowded field of elite, long-distance runners.
Zach, who has autism, gained national attention for his remarkable feat.
“He’s just been a very good example,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Dawnafe Whitesinger. “We’ve done a lot of social media. We have a lot of people following Zach from all over the world. We’re super proud of him and his hard work and dedication to his dream. One of the things that’s important is to also notice the work of mom and dad — they put in a great deal of effort in making sure he’s provided the support he needed. Young people aren’t successful all by themselves — so congratulations to you, mom and dad.”
He was the youngest runner in the race through the foothills of the Sierra Estrella Mountain Range in Goodyear, since most ultra-runners are in their 30s and 40s.
His mother, Rana Bates, said shortly after graduating from high school, Zach announced he would run a 100-mile race. Caught flat footed, she protested that he had only 10 months before the race — hardly enough time to get conditions for such a grueling face. But he said, “you can’t keep me from doing this.”
Quite the contrary — the whole family focused on ensuring Zach could run that race. He’d loved running for years, although no one else in the family ran. Thanks to his hyperfocus abilities, in high school he had memorized the statistics of countless races and runners.
To prepare for the 100-mile race, he entered shorter races — including fully and half marathons. His parents plunged into research, which included changing his diet. They would walk trails together and then his mom would meet him at trailheads on practice runs.
A community of family and friends came together during the run up to the race.
They convinced professional ultra-runner Nickademus de la Rosa and to help train him along with help from Jim Hendrix, a Pinetop marathon runner. The runner community welcomed him, treating like any other runner — admiring his focus and joy.
His running mentor, John Hendrix, a Pinetop marathon runner, ran a portion of the race alongside Zach to help pace him. He told Independent Reporter Barbara Bruce that Zach experiences great pain during the race, including hip pain after mile 80 that sometimes forced him into a limp – but never once complained or considered giving up.
When Zach crossed the finish line, he was overwhelmed by a crowd of cheering supporters, news crews, reporters and fellow runners – celebrating his determination.
Zach’s social media posts and small army of supporters led by his parents caught the attention of a documentary film producer, who’s now working on a movie about Zach’s 100-mile run. His feat also prompted a glowing article in TrailRunner magazine. (https://www.trailrunnermag.com/people/runner-with-autism-finishes-his-first-100-mile-race).
The Board of Supervisors this week echoed that respect and affection.
Supervisor Jason Whiting said, “just driving 100 miles is a little daunting for me. It’s just outstanding what you’ve accomplished and it’s a little mind-blowing for me that anyone is capable of doing it. Mom, Dad, obviously there’s no one who can do something like this without support. We need a lot more of that today. I appreciate your example and the example you’re setting for a lot of people.”
And yes, Zach, you’re right. It was very cool.
