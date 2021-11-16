HOLBROOK — According to a press release from Navajo County Sheriff David Couse, on Nov. 8, 2021, at approximately 9:18 am, a 42-year-old male called the NCSO emergency line and reported he had been shot while on Old Woodruff Road. The victim was transported to a medical facility with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Navajo County Deputies, Detectives, and Arizona State Troopers began an immediate search of the area for the suspect. At approximately 4 p.m., a Trooper spotted an individual matching the description of the suspect walking along Highway 180 near milepost 310. The suspect was later identified as Kaleb Gardner Smith, 18, of Holbrook. Kaleb was booked into Navajo County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. This investigation ongoing and the suspect is presumed by law to be innocent.
Other NCSO activity
In other news, the unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who is accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent unless or until they are proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, October 31, 2021, through Saturday, November 6, 2021. On October 31, 2021, Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Sun Valley Road in Sun Valley for reports of a verbal domestic disturbance. After questioning the involved parties, Miles Kaye Shaw (25) was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Disorderly Conduct-Fighting. On October 31, 2021, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Navajo Boulevard near Motel 6 in Holbrook. A DUI investigation was conducted and Jermaine Bahe (26) of Keams Canyon was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for DUI-related charges. Christopher Woody (34) of Holbrook, Duane Begay (45) of Winslow, and Macarthur Chee (38) of Indian Wells were all arrested for Open Container. On October 31, 2021, Deputies responded to the 8100 block of Bushman Avenue in Joseph City for reports of a disorderly call. Marco Dixson Sr. (38) was arrested for Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence. Marco Dixson Jr. (19) was arrested for Assault/Domestic Violence. Both were booked into Navajo County Jail. On October 31, 2021, Deputies were called to the Navajo County Jail in reference to an assault on a Detention Deputy. Penelope Jenks (30) of California, was rebooked and charged with Aggravated Assault. On October 31, 2021, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hunt Park Road in Holbrook. A DUI investigation was conducted. Irvin Yesslith (49) of Keams Canyon, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Aggravated DUI and Open Container. The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, October 31, 2021, through Saturday, November 6, 2021. Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale No significant activity. Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes No significant activity. Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates On November 1, 2021, Deputies were dispatched to Cub Lake and Flores Drive, in Show Low in reference to a vehicle stuck on the side of the road. Upon arrival, Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle Brantly Wright (32) of Show Low. Brantly was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail Annex for Open Container and Furnishing to a Minor. On November 3, 2021, Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up on the 4700 block of Indian Trail in Show Low. Upon arrival, Deputies contacted a female who called 911. Anthony James Peaches (39) of Show Low, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail Annex for Disorderly Conduct/ Dometic Violence and Criminal Damage/Domestic Violence. On November 4, 2021, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 77 near milepost 346 on a vehicle driving erratically. A DUI investigation was conducted, Jason Allen Lindstrom (37) of Show Low was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail Annex for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Endangerment, Aggravated DUI, and Child Abuse. On November 5, 2021, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Deuce of Clubs and 8th Avenue in Show Low. A DUI investigation was conducted and Catrese Kinlincheenie (35) of Show Low was arrested and charged with DUI-Slightest, DUI-Extreme, and Open Container. On November 6, 2021, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Silver Creek Drive in White Mountian Lakes. A DUI investigation was conducted and Matthew Deplae (26) of Show Low, was arrested and charged with DUI.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
Apache County
Accross the county line Apache County Sheriff Joseph Dedman, Jr. send out press release regarding a meth bust. On October 19 an ACSO K-9 deputy, during traffic stop on Highway 60 observed “factors of criminal activity” and a search of the vehicle revealed sic pounds of methamphetamine. Four persons were taken into custody but their names have not been released.
