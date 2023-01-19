Usernames and expletives have been edited from this Snapchat screenshot, posted and shared on Facebook on Wednesday, that states “Canyon day junior high Dont come to school wednesday Gotta surprise 4 all teachers.”
WHITERIVER — Social media reports of a suspected gun threat caused Whiteriver Unified School District to suspend classes Thursday for Canyon Day Junior High School in Whiteriver.
All school activities were canceled Wednesday due to unsafe travel conditions during the recent winter storms, but WUSD saw fit to suspend activities the following day after reports began circulating on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram of a suspected gun threat to the school.
Just after 9 a.m. Wednesday the district stated, “Please be advised that CDJH administration is aware of a threat made via social media. Law enforcement has been contacted and the threat is being investigated. Thank you to students, staff, parents, and other community members who reported this to school officials.” on their Facebook page.
“‘See Something, Say Something’ is a national campaign to increase awareness of such threats and when we act responsibly, we ensure proper steps are taken to address the situation. The safety of our students and staff is our No. 1 priority, and CDJH administration is working with law enforcement to ensure a safe environment for students and staff,” WUSD Superintendent Leeann Lacapa stated.
Soon after, the White Mountain Apache Police Department confirmed the organization had been notified about the situation and was investigating.
At about 11 a.m., a Whiteriver resident posted a photo on Facebook of what appears to be a phone screenshot of a Snapchat story. Two usernames are displayed at the top of the image, though it is unclear whether the users are adults or children.
The image is a photo of bullets with a black box of text in the bottom right corner. The photo shows two black text boxes, one in the bottom right and one in the top center of the screenshot.
While the smaller box is blurred due to poor image quality, the center larger box clearly reads, “Canyon day junior high Dont come to school wednesday Gotta surprise 4 all teachers,” followed by a gun emoji (a cell phone emoticon resembling a pistol).
The enhanced text box shows an add-on comment underneath, which reads, “oh (expletive) nahhh (no)” followed by two crying emojis. The last message displayed in the bottom right corner of the image, beneath the Canyon Day comment, reads, “I don’t want to go now!!”
On Facebook, the woman who posted the image said she noticed the photo on Instagram late Tuesday evening. A search into the usernames seen in the photo shows only a private Instagram account and reveals no distinction of age, gender or indication.
At 8 p.m. Wednesday, WUSD followed up its statement about the CDJH class cancelations with no mention to the suspected gun threat that had been circulating online all day.
“For the safety of students and staff of Canyon Day Junior High, school will not be in session on Thursday, January 19, 2023. This is for Canyon Day Junior High only. All other WUSD schools will have a regular school day. The junior high basketball games will be rescheduled,” the WUSD Facebook page stated.
