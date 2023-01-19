CDJH Gun Threat

Usernames and expletives have been edited from this Snapchat screenshot, posted and shared on Facebook on Wednesday, that states “Canyon day junior high Dont come to school wednesday Gotta surprise 4 all teachers.”

 Facebook

WHITERIVER — Social media reports of a suspected gun threat caused Whiteriver Unified School District to suspend classes Thursday for Canyon Day Junior High School in Whiteriver.

All school activities were canceled Wednesday due to unsafe travel conditions during the recent winter storms, but WUSD saw fit to suspend activities the following day after reports began circulating on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram of a suspected gun threat to the school.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.