The 11th annual Sue’s Crew 30-mile walk is scheduled for May 14.
Sue’s Crew founding partners Jim Hillebrecht and daughter Kristen, created this event in memory of Hillebrecht’s wife Susan, who succumbed to breast cancer in 2010. Their mission is to help increase public awareness of cancer in general, breast cancer in particular and to raise funds to assist in the care of those of us that must face this devastating, indiscriminate disease head on.
What is the first step for someone who wants to participate in the Sue’s Crew walk? Hillebrecht said, “Go to our website at https://www.suescrew.org and click on the ‘Signup’ tab. There is a fee of $25. You’ll get a T-shirt and all the trimmings with it. Then we provide a pledge sheet which helps keep track of the donations collected. It helps the ‘walkers’ keep track of the money. Pledge sheets can be found on the website or by calling me at 602-717-6746.”
Hillebrecht explained that Sue’s Crew board of directors jointly decided that in addition to donating to the Summit Healthcare Cancer Center and the American Cancer Society, a portion of the donations received would be given to a person in the community who is experiencing financial hardship as a direct result of cancer.
Hillebrecht said, “We have our Helping Hand program, where if someone has been afflicted with cancer during the year, they can fill out a form for Helping Hand funds. They turn that form into us and then at a board meeting, we vote and then pick one or two. They can find that information on the website. We are asking those of you who may know of such an individual, to nominate them for our review. Every person struggling with cancer deserves our help. Choosing just one person out of many will not be an easy task, but it is a task we consider worthy, appropriate and central to our mission. Help us help. If you are aware of someone in need, or are someone in need, complete the form on our website and tell us about your nominee. Be sensitive to the individual’s privacy — as we shall. Ask first and have them review the attached disclaimer.”
Hillebrect said, “I guess everybody knows the story about why it’s 30 miles. If not here it is — I wanted to walk a marathon. My daughter Kristen was the one that started Sue’s group back in Maryland. She started it because she wanted her Mom’s death to not to be a total negative, she wanted some positive to come out of it. So, she started Sue’s crew in Cumberland, her hometown. I thought well, shoot, I’m out here, I need to do something, so I started a Sue’s Crew here. The first year I walked, I measured off the mileage. After I walked it, I went back and checked it and I had actually walked 27 and a half miles, as opposed to 26, which is a marathon. So at 27 and a half miles, I felt bad because I was close to 30 miles. That’s how it became 30 miles.”
Do you have to walk all of the 30 miles?
“No one has to walk 30 miles. Actually, the numbers are about 30% of the people that start, will finish the walk. The other percentage walk around 15 miles. We will have live bands and food along the way, to keep you moving, it’s a nice setup. It’s amazing when someone blows their car horn, it means a lot. At first it scares the hell out of you, but after that, it’s good stuff. 30 miles is a long way, I walked it five times. However, the last couple years, I just couldn’t make it, my legs are bad. We had a good turnout last year even with the pandemic. I was shocked to see so many people when we lined up to leave, it brought tears to my eyes, it was amazing,” said Hillebrecht.
The route is planned out. The start will be at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in the Industrial Park, in Show Low.
The only difference this year is that the finish will be at Show Low Ford. According to their website, there will be refreshment stations at the beginning, half-way point and at several points along the route. For tips on preparing for a long walk visit www.marathonwalking.com. Volunteers are also needed to help with event details both before and during the event. For more information on the walk or to volunteer visit https://www.suescrew.org or email janghillebrecht@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.