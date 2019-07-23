HOLBROOK — Christopher Talley, one of the suspects involved in events that led to the Nov. 8, 2016, murder of Show Low Police Officer Darrin Reed, will spend the next 12 and a half years in prison disallowing early release.
Talley, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections on Thursday, July 18 by Navajo County Superior Court Judge Dale P. Nielson.
The full sentence consists of two 15-year terms and one for 8 years, all to run concurrently, or at the same time.
He is given credit for 982 days already served, or two and a half years, reducing the time he will spend behind bars to another 12 and a half years.
Nielson heard from Chance Reed, Darrin’s son, Darrin’s daughter Cheryl Dixon, who spoke to the court via letter, and Cathy Reed, Darrins wife.
Show Low Police Chief Joe Shelley, clearly fighting back emotion and tears, said he not only lost a friend, but a good officer and a compassionate human being, as did the entire community.
He said he can forgive in time, but he cannot forget what happened that day and that a family was torn asunder along with a community. Many in the community knew Darrin and many were helped by him in his role as a police officer.
According to Cathy Reed, Talley himself was once given a second chance by her husband acting as a police officer.
Police chief, son of
victim speak out
Shelley said Nov. 8, 2016 seemed like any other day.
But, he said, it will now be a day he will never forget.
He said Daniel Erickson, the man who pulled the trigger killing Reed, shot in the direction of himself and Cmdr. Jeff McNeil before he shot and killed Reed and then ran away.
He said Darrin was the kind of officer who took his responsibilities as a police officer very seriously noting that if called upon, he would even have protected Talley.
“You took away a person who made a difference,” Shelley said to Talley who sat next to his attorney stoically. “This brought a dark cloud over the community that day it happened.” Shelley added the loss of Reed was something “insurmountable” adding that Reed was looking forward to retiring just four months from the day he was gunned down.
Talley’s actions, Shelley said, helped lead to the loss of a friend, a brother, a father and a compassionate human being who went out of his way to help others.
Chance spoke next telling the judge that unlike some want to believe, involvement in illegal drug use is not a victimless crime.
“Just look around you at all the people here in this courtroom,” he said directing his words at Talley. “They are all here because of you. I would not have had to go to the hospital that day if not for you.”
Chance said now he will never get to “switch” places with his father and have his father see him become a police officer.
They were just getting started on the next chapter of their lives, he said, when Erickson, Talley and the others involved in the events of Nov. 8, 2016, took it all away from him and his family.
He said it has been a continuous two and half years of pain since the murder of his father and that he will be “eternally grateful that my last words to him were, ‘I love you.’”
Talley, Chance said, has shown no remorse, so he asked the judge for the maximum sentence of 40 years.
Reed was shot and killed by Erickson Nov. 8, 2016, during a call to the Days Inn in Show Low about drug activity in Room 221. When Reed, Show Low Police Chief Joe Shelley and Cmdr. Jeff McNeil started for the room where Erickson and others were processing crystal methamphetamine, Erickson was running away when he shot at the officers in the parking lot.
Talley was allegedly a few blocks away selling meth to someone when the murder took place.
Navajo County Prosecutor Lee White said they have video and phone record evidence that Talley was across the street from the Days Inn almost immediately after the murder and that he also texted Erickson telling him to answer his phone when Erickson apparently failed to do so after killing Reed.
At some point very shortly after Reed’s murder, Erickson, according to investigators, sent a text to Talley saying he needed a ride.
Show Low resident Jason Michael Hill gave him that ride to a nearby mobile home where Erickson altered his appearance and changed clothes before being taken to Lake of the Woods, a cabin resort in Lakeside, where he got a cabin and hid out from police with a hostage. He was later shot and killed by police after they surrounded the cabin. An effort was made to try to get him to surrender peaceably.
Hill got 35 years in prison for his part in the murder.
Defense, prosecution
dispute evidence
The judge’s decision on Talley came after a final, last minute attempt by Talley’s defense attorney, Elizabeth Hale, to refute some evidence and testimony in a 12,000 page disclosure document that she claimed was not provided to her in time to review before the Thursday sentencing date in Holbrook.
Hale not only said she needed another continuance to review the disclosure document, but said other evidence and testimony in the case was either wrong or not enough to connect Talley directly to any actions that were a factor in Reed’s murder.
Hale said there was nothing connecting Talley to events in room 221 at the Days Inn on Nov. 8, 2016 and anything pertaining to that allegation by police or prosecutors should be disregarded.
Prosecutor Lee White refuted Hale’s claims saying the state had ample evidence connecting Talley directly to Erickson and the meth ring.
She noted that Talley has a past criminal history that includes illegal drugs like meth and heroin.
She also noted evidence that text messages between Talley and Erickson about the latter coming to Show Low started on Nov. 1, 2016, all of them related to meth sales in the White Mountains.
White said they also had evidence of gun transactions that in some way involved Talley around the time Reed was murdered.
And, said White, there was more than one witness who told investigators they saw Talley and Erickson together in room 221 Nov. 8, 2016.
Show Low Police reports, according to White, also state that evidence of meth production in room 221 was found.
As a last piece of evidence, White said they have evidence of a 23-second cell phone conversation between Erickson and Talley immediately after Reed’s murder.
Sentence issued
Talley himself spoke shortly before being sentenced, saying he was sorry for Reed’s murder and that he too has lost members of his family and friends (within a five year period) and that he knows how it feels to have a loved one die.
But, he said, “I had nothing to do with it (Reed’s murder). I have no real memory of that day. I take full responsibility for my actions, I have done that all my life. But I had no idea what that dude was doing that day. I am an addict, I need help. I admit it, I like heroin. But I am not a bad person, not a violent person.”
Judge Neilson said he believed that Talley’s past home life and his drug addiction played a role in decisions he made that day and sentenced him to 15 years on charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, 15 years for manufacture of dangerous drugs, and 8 years for participating in a criminal syndicate.
