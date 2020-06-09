PHOENIX—Alpine property owner Kevin Scott Wynn was found guilty on all counts by a federal jury Dec. 6, 2019, in the U.S. District Court of Arizona. Judge Susan Brnovich, wife of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, presided. The government had charged Wynn with one count of tax evasion, a felony, and three counts of failing to a file tax return, all misdemeanors. The trial lasted three days.
Wynn was indicted Dec. 18, 2018 by a grand jury. The indictment says that “Starting in 1995, Kevin Scott Wynn determined to no longer file personal income taxes, or to pay taxes on his personal income to the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”). Wynn kept the money for himself and spent it on his personal lifestyle.” The indictment states that Wynn has worked in the construction industry, and controlled companies called SCC Southwest Construction, Black River Construction and Development, Wynn Companies and “In later years, he also operated a Mesa bar known as Monsterland.”
Next on the court docket is sentencing, set for Monday, June 29. It is the third time the sentencing has been set and re-set. As part of the sentencing process, each side wrote a sentencing memorandum for the judge to read. The memoranda contain each side’s recommendation regarding a sentence, based on what federal law and labyrinthine federal sentencing guidelines require the judge to consider. The U.S. attorney’s office also submitted an accounting regarding how much taxes they believe Wynn owes, $765,429.22.
Federal sentencing guidelines start at a base number of months in prison depending on the crime committed, then moves up or down in number of months depending on the particular circumstances of the defendant and the crime. For example, the government believes the base number of months that the one felony Wynn was found guilty of, tax evasion, should be 37 months in prison. Citing the guidelines, the government acknowledges that Wynn’s “conduct was not so especially complex or intricate to merit what the guidelines call a ‘sophisticated means’ enhancement (of the sentence)’” but that 37 months is appropriate “To deter other tax scofflaws,” and to convince Wynn “to start complying with the obligations of all those who live and work in America...”
Wynn urges that he is “very remorseful and embarrassed” about the whole thing, which he claims militates towards leniency. The defense wants a “non-custodial sentence of probation,” according to its memorandum, or at worst, confinement at home with work-release. Wynn rightly claims that “the Court should consider Kevin’s individual history and characteristics.” In this case, the defense claims that Wynn still struggles with the death of his 21-year old son, Trevor, who died in a 2008 car wreck. Wynn also produced many letters from well wishers calling Wynn a generous person who has helped out family and friends consistently through his working career.
He has also entered into a “closing agreement” with the IRS to pay the entire amount the government says he owes, and thus has saved the IRS “the cost of a civil tax audit for tax years 2010 through 2019.” The defense calls this “extraordinary post-offense restitution,” and it deserves a variance from the guidelines.
Wynn says that he replaced his lawyer from the trial, and his new lawyer has been “on a more communicative posture with the government...” Wynn’s new lawyer, Jason Silver of Silver Law PLC in Scottsdale, writes that “Kevin now takes full responsibility for his conduct and understands that he must now face the consequences of his actions.” Taking responsibility is grounds for lowering the penalty.
For the government’s part, they acknowledge the agreement with the IRS and agree that it will save the cost of a tax audit for the years mentioned; however, they write that sending Wynn to prison “provides a just punishment for defendant Wynn’s conduct.” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gary Restaino and James R. Knapp wrote that regarding Wynn’s generosity to others, that the government doesn’t doubt Wynn’s “ability to lend support to friends and family in down times,” but claim that Wynn “only had the ability to provide financial support because he was ripping off the government to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars per year.”
As far as taking responsibility for his actions, the prosecutors say, Wynn fought tooth and nail at trial and gave an “impassioned closing argument.” They claim Wynn withheld taxes not because he believed it was voluntary; rather, he didn’t pay taxes because he was protesting the current tax law.
The attorneys say that Wynn told an agent after the guilty verdict that “If more people stop paying, making it hard, then maybe Congress would go, ‘okay, we’re gonna go with a flat tax, or we’re gonna go with a simple tax’. In other words, instead of lobbying Congress for tax reform, Wynn just kept the money for himself, they argue.
The prosecutors also remind the judge about Wynn’s “concerted efforts to structure his business activities in a way to conceal assets from the IRS.” Wynn put the 48-foot yacht, for example, “in his brother’s name,” they urge, but paid $3,000 per month on the yacht’s maintenance. However, the government says that if Wynn actually pays all of the $764,429.22 before sentencing, the government would shave up to seven months off its recommended prison term, to 30 months. If Wynn pays some of it before sentencing, the government says it would recommend “a commensurate but lesser variance” from the sentencing guidelines.
Mr. Wynn broke the law, got caught, convicted, and deserves to be incarcerated. The rest of us play by the rules and he should too.
