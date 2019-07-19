TAYLOR – The Taylor Town Council on July 11 adopted an $11.4 million tentative budget for fiscal Year 2019-2020.
Town Manager Gus Lundberg explained the tentative budget sets spending for each fund. Both the contingency fund and the general fund increased, including pending FEMA grants and the water and sewer budgets.
The fiscal 2019-20 tentative budget rose 21 percent compared to last year’s.
The big jump in the contingency fund accounted for much of the increase for purposes of financing, said Lundberg. Overall revenues have also risen, along with grants received. Currently the town has three federal grants, two from FEMA and one from the FAA. Water and sewer budgets decreased due to the completion of several projects in September.
Town revenues hit an all-time high, according to minutes from the work study before the regular July 11 council meeting. Last year sales tax revenue was $1.66 million, and though the final numbers are not yet in, last month’s numbers exceed the previous year.
The FY2019 budget for expenditures was $4.6 million; the budget for this year is being increased and money borrowed in the previous year is being budgeted in the current year. The debt repayment in the coming years will be reflected in the budget.
In the general fund, the sales tax budget is $1.65 million. Lundberg said the budget also includes a healthy fund balance, which can eventually be used for other things.
Building permit fees brought in $38,000 last year, but state shared revenues are lagging.
The budget includes an increase in shared services with Snowflake as well as retirement costs.
Lundberg reported that fire and police are large expenses, but fire brings in revenue where police does not. The shared services agreement between Taylor and Snowflake makes Taylor responsible for fire and Snowflake responsible for policing.
Wildland fire brought in more than $350,000 last year, with town crews responding to federally-managed fires around the country. The fire department plans to purchase a rescue vehicle this year. The budget for Fire/EMS is increased slightly to $1.9 million, and the police budget is increased only slightly.
The budget includes a 3 percent raise for employees. Lundberg explained they would like to do more regarding wages because employee wages are low; however, benefits are good. Employees can get a bigger boost when they obtain certifications, which is encouraged.
The special events department has been eliminated and the $30,000 in that budget will cover expenses the town has agreed to pay. Taylor turned over the special events this year to Taylor Rodeo, Inc., and agreed to some sponsorship and other amenities for events such as port-a-potties and fireworks.
The non-departmental budget — including support for the Senior Center, Chamber of Commerce, and Real AZ — remains the same.
The library budget also remained the same.
The Recreation Department came in under budget on expenses and over budget in revenue. The extra money could fund hiring a part-time assistant for recreation.
The council asked about the impact of possible cuts in the Navajo County budget. Lundberg said there is a flood control grant that will address the Rolling Hills and Freeman Park projects. Town staff will work on these projects to keep costs down. Other projects include a curb and gutter on 700 West to improve flood control, and the Airport Wash, which should be done this year. Next year, the town will start the Pinedale Wash project.
The Airport budget will rise, in part due to the improvement to the airport lobby and completing of the perimeter fencing and parking lot reconfiguration.
The Local Transportation Assistance Fund (LTAF) from state-shared vehicle licensing will also go to airport improvements.
As to the Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF), $197,000 in additional money will be coming from the state. The fund has a healthy reserve despite this last year’s spending on chip sealing. Projects on the schedule includes Casa Linda, more road maintenance and perhaps the widening of Papermill Road.
The budget includes money for all three flood control projects, which won’t be finished next year.
Some wages will be allocated out of HURF, water, and sewer for the administration budget and moved to the general fund because those departments are still struggling.
Water did not hit budgeted revenues, but this year’s rate increase will boost collections and new water connections could bring in $24,000.
The new re-read fee for water was not included and Ramada fees have been changed to a per-hour rate from $35 for the first three hours to $10 per hour.
All councilors present approved Taylor’s Tentative Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 in the amount of $11,370,050. Councilor Shawn Palmer was not present.
The July 11 meeting was held in place of the regularly scheduled first Thursday of the month meeting which fell on the July 4 holiday.
The full tentative budget can be viewed online at http://www.tayloraz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.