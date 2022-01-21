TAYLOR — In a public hearing Jan. 6, the Town of Taylor adopted new sales tax rates and amended the tax code options for the town to raise their sales tax rate by 1% and to begin charging a 3% sales tax on utilities and telecommunications and incorporate a use tax.
The town wants to maintain its level of medical, fire, and police response. The town seeks to raise additional revenue, to support the expanding cost of this critical service. The demand for these services continues to increase year over year. Purchases made within Town limits would be impacted.
Here are some examples
$1 cup of coffee — $0.01 in additional taxes, $10 meal — $0.10 in additional taxes, $50 stay in a hotel — $0.50 in additional taxes. The rate change could go into effect April 1, 2022. Many towns, charge a property tax to pay for their emergency response services. In Taylor, the cost is covered by sales tax, fees for service and other sources. A copy of the report explaining the change is available for review during business hours at the Town Clerk’s Office, 425 Papermill Road, Taylor, AZ.
At the Dec. 2, 2021 town council meeting, the first reading of Ordinance (O2022-01) ‘Sales Tax Rate Change’ was done. Joseph Jarvis gave a summary of why there is a need for a sales tax increase. Jarvis explained that both the police and fire chiefs stated their departments need personnel. The fire department is on track to take more calls in 2022, as the combined station response is higher than other communities.
In a call to the public at the meeting, Josh Rogers, with Northland Pioneer College, updated the council on activities at NPC, explaining that the college is doing what they can to provide scholarships and encouraging attendance. Dr. Chato Hazelbaker, NPC President, was introduced to the council. Hazelbaker said “enrollment is a priority at NPC, improving student success, sustaining funding streams, programs and improving facilities.”
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Wayne Jones is stepping down. Brian Neff presented a letter of interest to fill that position. A motion was made to approve the appointment of Neff. The motion carried unanimously.
A zone change request for Parcel 202-23- 056C at 990 N. Baldwin Lane was brought before the council in the public hearing segment. Councilman Davis pointed out that in researching the zone change request, which previously went before the Planning and Zoning Commission on June 4, 2013, the item did not go to council. Allen said the property is currently zoned AG-2, the request is a zone change to commercial. Applicant, Ty Sherwood, addressed council, explaining that the business is a welding shop and a powder coat shop, which will be part of the business.
Sherwood said, “The lot backs up to a tire shop, with a vet clinic going in as well.”
In opposition of the zone change, resident Fawnette Baldwin, gave a statement and presented pictures of the nearby properties and the property subject to the rezone. Baldwin expressed that she is against the zone change. Another resident, Tonya Adams stated that she owns the parcel east of the subject property and plans to build a home there. Her concern is that an accident could happen, as there are small children playing nearby the location of the proposed business.
Councilman Hancock asked if during the original planning and zoning commission, was the change recommended and Sherwood said, “They did recommend the change with stipulations including developing a paved road, utilities moved, with fencing. The road would be the East/West section of Baldwin Lane up to where equipment would be used.”
The planning and zoning commission recommended having right of way easements perfected and if approved by the council, site plans would be reviewed for the roadway and a screened wall would be required. A motion was made to approve the zone change from AG to commercial as previously recommended by the planning and zoning commission, however, the motion failed due to lack of a second. Then a motion was made to deny the zone change request, it was seconded and passed to deny the request.
The designation of cemetery cremation plots at the end of rows 1 and 5, was approved, as there is not enough area there for a full grave.
Manager Lundberg said, “There are two areas of grass on the corner of 5th West and another area close to the new parking, both areas are in a designated road area, there are locations where there is not enough area for a full grave.”
Lundberg asked for clarification as the plots need to be larger than 2’ x 2’, with flat/flush headstones. Lundberg said a fee would need established for the smaller plots. Staff members recommended a price schedule.
