The Taylor Town Council is in a quandry regarding the selling price of a one-acre parcel of land in the Business Park.
The town made available to the general public a one-acre parcel of land (205-14-006H) in the Business Park. At its regular monthly meeting on Nov. 4, the council was tasked to accept or not accept a $12,000 offer, the only offer received. However, the town obtained a broker’s opinion of $20,000.
Town Manager Gus Lundberg’s recommendation to the council was to hold off and wait on a decision on the offer until the flood project is done, adding that the town is in the process of a master plan.
Lundberg said, “I thought there would have been more interest. The property has access to power and good access to Pinedale Road. The town has an obligation to get the higher price.”
Councilman Shawn Palmer said, “The intended price on the business park lots was higher. If the offer is turned down how much more will the town put into the property to increase price?”
Lundberg estimated it would cost $550,000 to pave the road. The council feels that there needs to be more discussion. At this time there is no purchase contract before council.
The council reported that they could give staff some guidelines for a purchase contract that could be executed if the guidelines were met.
A motion was made to continue discussions and have a contract brought back to council. The motion carried 6-0.
In this brief meeting, a public hearing was opened regarding a zone change; however, no one chose to speak. The zone change request was regarding a property at 1451 W. Papermill Road, from commercial to AG-1 Single Family Residential Use.
Councilman Allen Davis said, “The applicant wishes to place a manufactured single family residence on the property. Currently, it is residential on both sides of Papermill.”
The planning commission recommended the zone change.
A motion was made to approve the zone change request with these stipulations: if changed to single AG-1 zone, the requestor has one year to construct or the property reverts back to commercial zoning. In addition, only one RV will be allowed during construction. The motion carried 6-0.
An intergovernmental agreement with the Navajo County Flood Control District regarding a contribution of funds for the Pinedale Wash was discussed.
Flood Control Project Manager Lundberg said, “The Navajo County Flood Control District has offered to contribute or offset almost half of the local match up to $50,000 for the Pinedale Wash Flood Control Project. There has been discussion with them for the Railroad Grade project as well.”
A motion was made to approve the intergovernmental agreement and it carried 6-0.
