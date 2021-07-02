HEBER-OVERGAARD — Much of the parched White Mountain zone has experienced a fraction of usual monsoonal effects — enough to stifle active fires for a moment – allowing firefighters time to catch up.
Some say we should consider ourselves incredibly lucky, since much the Pacific Northwest portion of the United States and some of the southwest parts of Canada have busted existing heat records.
A bit of good news came out of Heber this week as Management of the Wyrick and West Chev Fires transitioned back into the hands of the Black Mesa Ranger District and the local Heber-Overgaard Fire District Tuesday evening after containment on both fires rose above 80%. Firefighters will continue to monitor and patrol the fires and reinforce containment lines.
Fire Chief William D. McCluskey of the Heber-Overgaard Fire District credited multi-agency efforts and recent moisture for the successful week.
“What was so wonderful was there were absolutely no egos involved, said McCluskey.
“The Southwest Incident Management Team and other agencies showed up and after a thorough briefing on our risk assessment, everyone just got to work. It was an amazing thing to experience.”
Wyrick
Firefighter teamwork made impressive progress this week on the uncontained portions of the fire bringing overall containment up to 96%. This was a continuation of work done over the past few days with crews eliminating hotspots near containment lines.
Light smoke was still present in internal areas. Monday’s infrared imagery showed remaining areas of heat within the fire. Firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor the fire, seeking to locate areas of heat near the fire line. Efforts will concentrate on the uncontained portions of the line in the northeast section of the fire.
The fire began two miles north of Heber’s Mogollon High School.
West Chev
As of print time, the West Chev fire was at 82% containment.
The fire moved very slowly in Circle Bar draw, due to an increase in relative humidity. This is the only area where the fire remains uncontained. Crews worked to extinguish hotspots and increase depth of containment lines as on the Wyrick fire. The fire will smolder today with only limited movement in Circle Bar Draw. Firefighters will continue to patrol the fire perimeter looking for hotspots which could threaten the line. In addition, they will be closely monitoring fire behavior in Circle Bar draw.
Moist air moved over the area yesterday and produced light rain showers. This afternoon, showers will develop over the Mogollon Rim and drift north over the fires. Chance of thundershowers today is 40 percent. Thunderstorms have the potential to cause gusty and erratic winds, which could blow ash into the air. Temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s with relative humidity percentages in the 30’s. This pattern will continue through the week.
The site is located 12.5 miles northwest of Heber.
A complete closure of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will still remain in effect. Arizona State Trust Lands in all 15 counties are also closed for recreational use.
Horton Fire
The Horton Fire began 5 miles northeast of Hannagan Meadow on June 16 and has burned 12,263 acres so far. The Lightning-caused fire is currently at 33% containment.
Personnel assigned to the site include seven Hand Crews, 11 Engines, three Helicopters, four Dozers, a Feller Buncher, four Masticators, and six Water Tenders. The fire is being fueled by heavy dead/down logs. Monsoonal effects have sharply moderated fire activity with only minimal creeping and smoldering fire behavior observed yesterday. Firefighters were able to take advantage of cooler temps and higher humidities and gained additional containment yesterday. Crews will continue to monitor fire movement in Bear Creek and along critical areas on the southern flanks. Firefighters will patrol and mop-up to strengthen control lines.
As a monsoonal system moves into the fire area, there is an 80% chance of an increase in showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 70s with low wind speeds.
Firefighters will work to protect and mitigate risks to the Josh Ranch, Beaverhead Lodge, Sprucedale Ranch, Hannagan Meadow, historic Balke Cabin, and Navopache Electric power lines. Important wildlife habitat for threatened and endangered species is adjacent to these fires and may be threatened in the future.
A Stage III forest closure is in effect to protect public health and safety due to extreme fire danger. US 191 is closed 2.75 miles south of Alpine to MM 175, north of Morenci.
Bear Fire
The Bear Fire continues to move to the north and west on the Apache-Sitgreaves between Alpine and Clifton in Greenlee County. It is now estimated at 23,480 acres and 18% contained.
Wildfire season is extremely volatile and everything can change in an instant. While rain brings humidity and water, it also brings lightning.The public is encouraged to follow the Ready, Set, Go! program that educates residents about actions to follow when communities are threatened.
Wildfire smoke may impact local communities and smoke-sensitive individuals are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Visit fire.airnow.gov/ for an interactive fire and smoke map.
Official fire information can be found on these sites:
• Inciweb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/
• Twitter: twitter.com/FireHorton
• Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests: fs.usda.gov/main/asnf
• ADEQ Air Quality Information: azdeq.gov/node/7077
• Ready, Set, Go: ein.az.gov/ready-set-go
• Arizona Department of Transportation: az511.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.