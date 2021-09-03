Terms extended for three of PTLS's P&Z

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Aug. 26 Pinetop-Lakeside Planning and Zoning Commission, its first meeting since May 13, was also the first planning and zoning meeting for new Community Development Director Jeremiah Loyd who replaced Cody Blake.
According to the draft minutes, it was a full agenda which included a resignation, three re-appointments, election of a chairman and vice chairman, a nomination for the vacated seat and issues and updates from community development.
The resignation of Commissioner Larry Agan was unanimously accepted by the commissioners. No reason was stated for Agan’s resignation.
Agan was re-appointed to planning and zoning on Aug. 27, 2020 with his term to expire July 24, 2022. The new appointee will fill remainder of his term.
Commissioners David Orris, Richard Smith and Timothy Williams, whose terms were set to expire, all expressed written interest in remaining as commissioners. Each was nominated and unanimously approved. Their new terms will expire in July 2024.
Loyd made a suggestion of electing a chairman and vice chairman for one year and then at the end of the year, the vice chairman would automatically become the chairman.
Chairman Adam Staley stated that every year there has been a discussion regarding those roles and it is his belief that one year is too short. The option was discussed and the decision was made to continue with the current plan.
Vice Chairman Salskov nominated Staley for the chairman position and Staley nominated Salskov for the vice chairman position. Both nominations were unanimously approved, thus both commissioners retained their current roles.
An agenda item to consider the appointment of Wayne Booher as a commissioner for the vacancy was tabled until Sept. 23 so that Booher could be present.
Booher was one of the candidates interviewed on Jan. 7 to fill the council seat vacated by Councilor Kathy Dahnk. He was the chief of police in Tolleson from 2016-2020. According to his application for council, he and his wife became part time residents in Show Low 15 years ago. He currently resides in Pinetop.
Loyd opened a discussion with the commissioners regarding issues the town is seeing with regard to flooding. He suggested that any home site that is below the center of the road be required to elevate the home to 18 inches above the highest adjacent grade of the homesite. The current Town Code is 12 inches. Following some discussion, the commissioners requested this subject be brought back and placed on the Sept. 23 agenda.
Loyd presented positive information regarding his department in that 16 new building permits have been issued within the last month and a total of 185 new building permits have been issued year to date.
Additional future agenda items include a zone change request for a parcel from R-Low to C-1 by the White Mountain Wildlife and Nature Center for the purpose of building a gift shop; a discussion on set-back requirements regarding fences and a consideration by Commissioner Tim Williams for the commission to condense commercial recreation zoning uses.
Posted on the town’s website is a public notice regarding the planning and zoning vacancy. It states, “The Community Development Department of the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside is currently looking for individuals willing to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission, which is responsible for making recommendations to the Town Council on matters related to the General Plan, Zoning Ordinances, and Subdivision Regulations. The Planning and Zoning Commission also reviews and approves Conditional Use Permits and Variances, Site Plans, and functions as the Design Review Board.”
A letter by Town Clerk Jill Akins follows, stating, “There is currently one (1) vacancy with a term of two (2) years to be filled. Vacancies will be recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission to the Town Council for approval. Vacancies are open until filled.”
Staley, Salskov and Commissioner Alison Stewart’s terms will expire on July 24.
The Sept. 9 planning and zoning meeting has been cancelled; Sept. 23 is the next scheduled meeting.
