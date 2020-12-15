CONCHO — The Apache County Sheriff’s Office provided a little more information on a potentially deadly incident Friday, Nov. 20 on ACR N5216 that ended with no one hurt in spite of shots being fired.
An incident synopsis provided by ACSO Administrative Coordinator Lillian Chavez indicates that deputies arrived at the scene of the incident to find a man identified as 51-year-old Concho resident Dean S. Terrell. Also present was an as yet unidentified woman had allegedly been shooting at an unidentified man and his family. The report did not indicate how many people were in the victim’s family or their ages.
It also did not indicate if investigators have determined a motive or not.
It does indicate that the victim(s) identified Terrell as the alleged shooter adding that after locating Terrell’s vehicle, deputies conducted what is called a high risk stop that ended with Terrell being arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, endangerment-imminent death and disorderly conduct involving a deadly weapon or instrument.
Terrell was scheduled for an appearance in court on the charges Monday, Nov. 30 when the court was informed he had been transferred to ChangePoint Integrated Health and was therefore unable to appear.
Charges of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument and single counts each of endangerment and disorderly conduct involving a deadly weapon or instrument were officially filed against Terrell Nov. 24 according to court records.
