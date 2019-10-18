8th annual Festifall creates non-stop smiles

SHOW LOW — The 8th annual Festifall dinner and dance for individuals with special needs took place on October 5 in the Show Low Elks Lodge banquet hall.
“It was a wonderful evening! So busy, so much fun,” says event organizer and long-time Elks members Pat and Bob Madson. “It is magical to start in a plain room and see it change into a festive, happy, beautiful place.”
There were close to 120 “honored guests” who attended with their caregivers, according to the Madsons. A dedicated committee including 45 volunteers worked hard planning the party, setting up, decorating the room, putting together goodie bags, organizing the games, the contests and the prizes — all of those time-consuming tasks that made the details shine.
The volunteers also included 28 community members, 17 Elks Lodge members and even some who traveled from Phoenix to help.
An ever-helpful Boy Scout troop presented the flag and skillfully served plate after plate of food to the crowd and helped clear tables afterwards.
Della and Mark Barenbrock of Lakeside have a son with special needs, according to the Madsons. “The Barenbrocks have done most of the work setting up and washing tables for eight years. They also take down the tables and work tirelessly to make it seamless.”
No matter what the song, Music by Fat Chance Band “had most of us on our feet,” says Pat Madson. “Both members and caregivers were dancing and Elroy Elk was a hit, as usual.”
Attendees “Dianna” and “Barbara” led the audience in the Star Spangled Banner and and “Leslie D.” said the table prayer.
The big takeaway from the evening was the chance for a unique population to socialize, visit and have fun with their peers.
“There were smiles everywhere,” assures Madson. “We also had face-painters, souvenir photos with personalized decorations, a ‘guess how many acorns’ contest, a fall picture contest as well as other prizes and gifts.”
The special needs population can be difficult to identify and invite to events of this nature say the Madsons. To have so many folks attend was exciting and gives them an even bigger vision for next year’s Festifall.
The Madsons says they give many thanks to everyone who helped and participated in Festifall 2019. “We also thank Show Low Elks Lodge #2090 and the Elks National Foundation for the Beacon Grant which helped us put on this wonderful,” says Pat Madson. “There were ‘beacons’ shining all over the place that night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.