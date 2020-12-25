SHOW LOW — The 8th Annual Show Low Community Fast of Compassion proved to be a historic one. During the week of November 8 to 14 participants donated their savings (and in many cases much more) from fasting one or two meals to a common fund to help those in need over the holidays.
By the end of the week donations totaled $47,086.13, with more still coming in!
Donations this year were the highest in a single year to date since the Fast of Compassion began in 2013. The combined donation total over the eight years of the Fast now exceeds $153,000. Every penny donated is passed on to help local families in need over the holidays with things like food, clothing, shelter, utilities and modest gifts.
Each year the Community Fast Committee works with local organizations and schools who are in a position to identify and help those in need in our community.
This year’s Community Fast donations were distributed in varying amounts to the following 24 organizations: Show Low High School, Show Low Jr. High, Whipple Ranch Elementary, Nikolaus Homestead Elementary, Linden Elementary, St. Anthony’s School, Sequoia Village School, Mountain Christian School, Ms. Dina’s Daycare, Ehmke’s Daycare, White Mountain Coalition Against Homelessness, Salvation Army, Christian Community Outreach, Walking Down Ranch, Living Hope Center, White Mountain SAFE House, White Mountain Women’s Club, Elks Lodge, VFW Post 9907, Meals-on-Wheels, FBC Food Bank, Family Advocacy Center, Shop-with-a-Cop, and the Love Kitchen.
Each organization accepts Fast donations with the following stipulations: 1) Spend 100% of the monies locally over the holidays for the relief and help of local people in need; 2) No monies received will be used to pay administrative costs of the organization; and 3) Provide a report to the Community Fast Committee of how the donations were used, including any particularly inspiring accounts of how individuals were blessed.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, a virtual Fast Celebration video was posted to the Fast website: www.ShowLowCommunityFast.org. The video includes testimonials from school personnel, organizations and helping groups of how the Fast donations aided recipients in 2019.
One account was shared by a parent involved in the Linden Elementary PTSO in 2019.
She relayed the experience of showing up, unannounced, at the home of a family in need. The PTSO had chosen to use Fast donations to purchase, in part, food for families. The mother of the family receiving the gift broke down in tears asking, “How did you know...how did you know that we needed food?”
Accounts like these, and many more, can be viewed at www.ShowLowCommunityFast.org.
We express our appreciation to all who participated in the 2020 Show Low Community Fast of Compassion, including the local banks and their managers, the local radio stations, the White Mountain Independent, the Senior Patrol, and businesses such as Unisource, Allegra, Hatch Toyota, Show Low Ford, Navopache Electric, and many more.
Thank you to each who fasted and donated. Your combined efforts will bless a record number of our neighbors in need throughout this holiday season. Our White Mountain Community as a whole has been strengthened because of you!
Sincerely,
the Community Fast Committee:
(former) Mayor Daryl Seymore, Pastor Steve Heckathorne, Pastor Tom Brown, Steve Williams, Becky Clark, and Kyle Beecroft.
