Thanking the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program

SPRINGERVILLE – Many residents may remember the big surprise during the Round Valley Christmas parade when every child along the parade route was handed a new Hess truck by volunteers with the Springerville Fire Department. The fire department handed out 500 Hess toy trucks that night, thanks to the generous donation of the Hess Corporation and the extraordinary efforts of Amanda Landrum, the Local Coordinating Officer for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. During the January 15 town council meeting, the town of Springerville presented Mrs. Landrum with a plaque, thanking her for her efforts.
In total, Hess donated an impressive 9,000 toy trucks to the area Toys for Tots programs serving Apache County and Catron County, New Mexico.
In Round Valley, the police department, the Boys and Girls Club, the VFW, the Community Presbyterian Church and others all received donations from the program this past Christmas.
“I think we have probably sent over around three to four thousand trucks to Apache County,” Landrum recalled of this past year’s amount. “Hopefully, it made a lot of kids happy.”
So many trucks were collected from Hess for the area’s children that there are already plans for Springerville to give out more of them next Christmas during the visit with Santa.
There was some discussion at the town council meeting from the Toys for Tot representatives on the idea of possibly sponsoring or organizing a “Shop with a Cop” event next Christmas as well. Springerville Police Chief Nuttall responded enthusiastically that his department would welcome any efforts made by the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to help children in the Round Valley area.
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is a 501©(3) organization that collects new, unwrapped toys from October through December every year to distribute to the less fortunate children in their local communities. The foundation was created at the behest of the U.S. Marine Corps and has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.
Amber Shepard is a local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.