SNOWFLAKE — The American Legion Riders have chapters around the country and they are well known for their charitable work.
According to their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/groups/azalr) “the American Legion Riders are members of the American Legion family who are also motorcycle enthusiasts. They can be found participating in parades, partaking in motorcycling events and supporting the communities in which they live, work, and play. Members of the ALR come from the American Legion, the Legion Auxiliary, and the Sons of the American Legion.”
In Snowflake, American Legion Post 126 Riders have been in existence for about two years. Legion rider Matthew Zook explains that the American Legion is a resource for veterans and they try to promote 100% Americanism in the United States and in the community.
“The American Legion Post 126 here in town has done volunteer work for different events by providing either security or parking assistance for events and just different things like that,” Zook said. “The Legion Riders here in town with Post 126, only has two members right now, because one of our members passed away this last winter. So, we have opted to go with a larger American Legion Riders group out of Concho, Post 130, to co-sponsor an upcoming event since they have more members to help out.”
That event is called the Shoebox Motorcyle Run and it will be held on June 18.
Zook’s wife, Laddie, details that the Shoebox Run is for Operation Christmas Child, which is a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse.
Essentially, it’s packing shoe boxes with items like toothbrushes, wash cloths and soap, a toy of some kind or a stuffed animal.
“We have people all over the mountain that make things for our boxes, specifically, clothes, hats, gloves, socks, shoes, anything like that you can fit in a shoebox and then shipping them to children across the world. Not only to show God’s love, but to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with them.”
Operation Christmas Child of the White Mountains is an American Legion team locally, she said.
“Every year, we do a Motorcycle Shoebox Run. All of the proceeds are used to pack and ship those shoebox gifts. We have different churches on the mountain that serve as drop-off locations. Then, from here they’re sent to processing centers in California and Denver. The boxes are packaged up. It’s $9 or $10 a box to ship. Boxes have also been delivered to our neighbors on the Navajo Nation. I believe our goal every year is to pack about 5,000 boxes from here on the mountain,” said Laddie.
This year the 12th annual Shoebox Motorcycle Run and festivities will start and finish at the Taylor rodeo grounds pavilion.
The costs are $25 per rider and $10 per passenger. Registration for the run starts at 7:30 a.m.
Riders will get a little goodie bag along with a bracelet to be shown for a lunch when they come back to the pavilion. The fun starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
“In the past, we’ve had anywhere from 30 to 50 riders,” Laddie said. “We’re really praying that it’s a lot more this year. It’s always been our biggest fundraiser of the year. We’re really excited because this is our first year to do a craft show with vendors and food trucks.
“We want to try to pull the community in as much as we can. The Domino Run itself will start at 8:30 a.m. Essentially, on the motorcycle run, riders will pick up a domino at designated stops throughout the three-hour run around the White Mountains. Then, when they return to the rodeo grounds they will get a prize for the highest total domino count or the lowest, or something like that. We are still working out the details, but it’ll be very similar to that.
“Then, we’ll do all of the raffle prizes once we come back to the pavilion. We will be raffling off an AR15 rifle, a knife and a motorcycle tool kit valued at about $100. Raffle tickets are $20 apiece or six for $100.”
For more information about Snowflake’s American Legion Riders post go to www.facebook.com/Post126ALR, and for details on the June 18 event and Operation Christmas Child, call Laddie at 505-697-8022.
The Zooks shared their reason why they love Operation Christmas Child — because their entire family can participate. Their kids have been packing boxes since they were 4 or 5 years old. Now, people can pack a shoebox online by visiting www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.
