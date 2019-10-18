Arthur Conley co-wrote the song “Sweet Soul Music” with Otis Redding and it is still a favorite today to get people up and dancing. The words begin, “Do you like good music, Oh yeah, oh yeah.”
An alchemy of three seasoned artists in the White Mountain area and two amazing artists who have joined the music scene in the last couple of years have come together to make good music. Dan Greco – that is Dr. Dan Greco, Mike Ferlisi, Rob Valichnac, Jack Huff and Barry Bell are Whiskey Business.
Barry and Jack have introduced the other three members to country and on just their third appearance at the Y-Bar on Oct. 12, the dance floor was packed and the accolades non-stop.
Dan and Rob came from the Full Arrest band that first wowed the Mountain in 1997. Dan continued playing with Full Arrest and Rob has traveled the circuit, most recently with DD Rand. Mike, too, was with DD Rand and Jack joined DD Rand this year.
Dan is a successful local surgeon with music vehemently coursing through his veins. At the age of 15 when he first started playing the guitar, he joined a band three months later. With a physician father, he chose the more secure career path, but since Full Arrest, he has maintained an outlet for his other talent.
Rob comes from a family of musicians and he is a native Arizonan.
“When I was just 10 years old, I wanted to see the stage band for Mesa Community College. After it was over, my music teacher took me backstage and introduced me to the drummer. I studied under him for four years and when he got a divorce, he sold me his drum set and I still have it.” All through school, Rob played with different bands and by the time he finished school, he was part of a rock band.
Rob moved to the Mountain in 1980. While working construction, he lent his craft to bands such as Legacy, Highway 260, Loose Change, Strange Brew, Quarter Moon and DD Rand to name a few.
Mike was an Army brat who got his real start with a guitar at the age of 14 in Texas. He graduated to the big time with Albatros who played with the famous Roy Head in Houston and were the first backup band for Clint Black. After years of the non-stop, fast pace of the band, Mike retreated to Chandler and finally to the Mountain. One night he ran into a guy with drums — Rob — who knew Mike’s reputation as a bass player, and voila’, he was in.
Jack is one of the newer guys on the Mountain, hailing originally from southern Arizona. He didn’t know how to read music but evolved by listening while in the high school band, playing trombone. He started singing at 25 when he discovered he had a voice – a really good voice — and hasn’t stopped since. His day job has been as a farmer and in the window covering business for the last 20 years in Lake Havasu. There he was part of the popular band, Mojo.
Jack answered an ad for a bass player 22 years ago. He admitted he didn’t know bass but had the gear – really good gear. He was hired providing he could go on the road the next day. The guy basically told him to “fake it ‘til you make it,” and they would bring him up to speed on the songs until he learned them. That set him on a three-year jaunt playing with two other bands.
Jack has been soloing since 2018 until he joined DD Rand this year.
The other music newbie, Barry, is an Arizona native with a sound engineering business. He the left Valley life in 2016 for the Mountain life. An experienced fiddle and guitar player who also handles other instruments, he has found home with Whiskey Business.
Barry’s music career began with classical training from Miguel Bernal. He joined the military and graduated from the Naval Music Academy, US. Army Division where he studied jazz theory and improvisation. He later followed his passion and played honky-tonk and blues bars in Texas. He eventually returned to Arizona where he played with some notable bands.
“For an audio engineer it is a lonely life in front of the gear,” said Barry, who is now no longer lonely.
The band members agree that adding more country and pop to their playlists is what people want on the Mountain and they are enjoying that genre themselves. They want to be different; not cookie-cutter.
As echoed by many band members on the Mountain, “Playing ain’t about the money.” Barry says they do it because they love music and it is the interaction of the crowd that fulfills them both spiritually and creatively.
The holidays are around the corner and no doubt this new band will be in demand. Since they are new they might even have an opening, but not for long. If you like good music contact Jack Huff at 928-486-4164.
