The Community Kitchen working to raise their fundraising thermometer

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – During the weekend of Feb. 19-20 The Community Kitchen attached a fundraising thermometer to the former Love Kitchen facility.
Since then, the thermometer, unlike our transitory spring temperatures, has only risen and the organization is approaching its goal.
The registered agent for the nonprofit, Dawn Plaza Ricketts, said that each day she is in awe when she opens the mail or finds that someone has made a deposit in the nonprofit’s account at the Arizona Central Credit Union in Show Low.
“There was a $1,000 gift, a $500 gift and another $1,000 gift this week, mostly anonymous,” said Ricketts.
To date, organizers have raised $36,780.
Initially, Blue Ridge Unified School District reported that the cost to get the building back to code was estimated at $75,000. That figure may no longer hold true, however, due to the rising costs of building materials, but Ricketts said with so many people not only donating money but also their services, she believes it will be less.
On Wednesday, Ricketts was up bright and early to meet the remediation crew that is doing the final prep work required for the building to pass inspection before build back can begin. Ricketts said at the end of the day, it looks like they are only three or four days away from completing the work that will allow them to pass inspection.
Since the last list of businesses offering their services to The Community Kitchen, Bianco Plumbing has also added its name to the list to be of service.
To move the fundraiser thermometer even higher, Hatch Toyota in Show Low will be holding a live remote broadcast with Rim Country Media’s K-Bear, 100.5 FM, on Friday and Saturday, April 1-2. Organizers will have a cookout that day and look forward to helping the community learn about The Community Kitchen’s mission of feeding the hungry and the food insecure.
General Sales Manager Antonio Federico, who is in charge of the weekend event, said that owner Chaz Hatch does a lot for the community and the company wants to help The Community Kitchen complete the renovation of the building so it can get the facility open. He said Hatch said to make it happen.
“It is great to be a part of something so cool – giving back and helping the community,” said Federico.
Hatch Toyota will be donating money from the sale of each new and used car it sells on Friday and Saturday. Not only will Hatch Toyota be delivering to The Community Kitchen a check from those sales in the next couple of weeks, but its employees have committed to be on hand to help with the distribution of food at the opening of the drive-thru that is slated to occur in time for Easter on April 17 or sooner.
Federico wants people to know that the buying experience for the customer is more streamlined today.
“COVID-19 changed everything,” said Federico. “It is about efficiency. The faster and easier we can make it for the customer, the better. Once they find a car, we can have them in and out within an hour.”
Ricketts is excited about the Hatch Toyota fundraiser and hopes everyone will support the event that will further increase the fundraiser thermometer on the front of the building so it can open.
The Love Kitchen, which fed the hungry for 35 years, closed it doors on Dec. 1 following a series of complications during the pandemic.
The Community Kitchen, a 501 © (3) nonprofit, was given the green light by the Blue Ridge Unified School District school board in January to proceed with building cleanup and to begin its capital campaign to make the necessary repairs of the building.
It is anticipated that the building will be ready to open sometime in May depending on construction.
The Community Kitchen is located just behind Eddie’s Country Store on South Penrod Lane in Pinetop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.