PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Frequent users of Woodland Lake Park got a bit of a reprieve when its temporary closure was delayed in February due to heavy precipitation.
But, with the arrival of spring, and ahead of the summer activities, the park was closed to the public on April 11 so town staff could continue their work on the amenities for the park, and Canyon Creek Logging and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management could begin remediation of bark beetle and dwarf mistletoe infestations.
Though it has been just a little over two weeks since the park closed for construction and ongoing projects, a sneak peek reveals the park, known as the Crown Jewel of Pinetop-Lakeside, is getting a facelift that some believe is overdue.
Since the town did not own the park until last year, much of what it is now doing is maintenance items it was permitted to do as non-owners.
The town staff did get a bit of a head start in February when they were able to begin prep work for the popular pedestrian walking trail. They are currently in the process of milling the old asphalt on the pedestrian path around the lake and will begin paving as soon as it warms up and the asphalt plant reopens. The path was re-routed traveling northeast out of the covered bridge and when complete, it will be compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA). This will give walkers a totally new and nicer walking path.
Excavation work has begun for installation of new playground equipment on the north and south sides of the park that will result in four new playgrounds.
The north side restrooms are being remodeled and are in the process of being tiled.
The cat tails have been removed from the lake and the sediment being hauled out of the lake is almost complete. The fishing pier’s stainless-steel cables have been replaced, but the pier is still down and will remain so until the water is put back into the lake.
Town staff has also been working at thinning in the area to meet the town’s fire wise code and improve the overall health of the forest.
The remediation of the bark beetle is a result of the town receiving a grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The plan is to treat 90 of the 107-plus acres of the park. The overall goal is to remove the ponderosa pine trees in the park and surrounding areas that have been infested and are dying.
The project necessitates the closing of the park until it is completed. That date is unknown.
The park closure is temporary and will reopen once it is safe for park patrons. A digital sign at the park entrance alerts the public to the fact that there will be falling trees.
“The decision to close the park is all about the safety of the people,” Public Works Director Matt Patterson said. “There is no way of controlling where people may be in the park.”
Patterson said the town looks forward to reopening the park with a healthier forest and many improvements for the public.
Using a donation from the Salter Foundation, the town of Pinetop-Lakeside purchased the 107 acres of the developed park. This includes the lake, the path around the lake, as well as the ramadas, the ball fields and the playground.
Questions or information regarding any of the park projects should be directed to the Public Works Department at 928-368-8885 or refer to the town’s information page at www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov/347/Woodland-Lake-Park-Western-Bark-Beetle.
