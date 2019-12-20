SNOWFLAKE — Celebrity musical family, “The Duttons,” an award winning Christmas show, performance came to the Snowflake High School Auditorium Monday, Dec. 16. “We are so excited to be back in Gold Canyon and see all of our wonderful friends in the area,” says Sheila Dutton. “We have made so many wonderful friends around Snowflake and Holbrook and it is a delight to return to this area.”
The Duttons appeared as finalists Friday, Dec. 6, on Nickelodeon’s hit show “America’s Most Musical Family.” So this was one of their first shows after the national television airing.
After being invited to tape a nationally televised series for Nickelodeon, and only two days away from a long-scheduled Dutton Fan Club Cruise, The Duttons suffered a violent accident when their tour bus flipped on its side while negotiating a dangerous section of highway in Ohio.
All 23 performers of the family were on board the tour bus, as well as instruments, equipment, and costumes. Hitting the notoriously- perilous curve outside of Columbus, the bus flipped, skidded several yards, and finally came to rest in a nearby field. The bus was totaled and all 23 family members were transported to several nearby hospitals.
The Duttons consider it a miracle that every family member survived without serious injuries. The night of the accident, Sergeant Joe Curmode, of the Columbus Police Department, personally drove matriarch, Sheila Dutton, from hospital to hospital checking on family members. He stated, “I have seen way too many of these cases, and they don’t have happy endings. But this was a happy ending.”
“We will never quit thanking God for his protection,“ said Dean Dutton, patriarch of the Dutton Family. “It is our joyous privilege to continue doing the work which we started almost 30 years ago.”
Two days after the accident, the family, who had decided from hospital emergency rooms to continue with their cruise plans, actually performed an onboard show for their fans.
“We looked terrible,“ said Abby Dutton, violinist and singer. “The right side of my face and my eye were black and blue. The left side of Amy’s face was also black and blue; she was on crutches; she had a broken nose; and a broken toe. We were pieced together with staples, stitches and bandages. We were a mess!”
But the miracle, according to the family, was that none of the CAT scans and examinations revealed any serious injuries. Judith Dutton, singer, keyboardist, and dancer, was kept in the hospital the longest, with damaged veins on her neck, leaving her susceptible to a serious stroke. But, she too was released from the hospital in time to meet the cruise ship.
“Our fans lovingly wrapped their arms around us and supported us, as our injuries began to heal during the next week,” explained Sheila. “But it wasn’t easy.”
Months before the accident, a casting company in Los Angeles had contacted The Duttons, asking them to appear on “America’s Most Musical Family,” a new show on Nickelodeon TV. In addition to maintaining their regular performance schedule at their theater in Branson, Missouri, they went through rounds of interviews; studio recording sessions; submitting new songs; and performing live with the show’s writers and producers.
Then, only one month after the accident, The Duttons were informed that they had risen to the top of hundreds of family acts to become one of the show’s finalists.
“It was an incredible experience,“ said 16-year-old Selena. “We learned so many new songs from the list the producers gave us. We loaded eight different costume looks and headed for Los Angeles. We had no idea that we would travel to California safely on our tour bus, but then have such a horrible accident traveling so close to home.”
Amy explained, “Although the show asked for all three generations of our family, the focus was on the younger generation, and they really stepped up. I think making the finals helped everyone deal with emotional trauma from the accident.”
In spite of a near-tragedy that could have claimed their lives, The Dutton “younger generation” set an example of fortitude and positivity.
“It was an incredible summer!” Selena continued. “We spent the whole summer practicing instruments and learning new songs and dances. We loved going to Los Angeles and being on national television! And, it was fun to discover that the studio where we filmed the new show was the same studio where our parents filmed “America’s Got Talent,” and where they were named ‘Top 10 Finalist!’”
For The Duttons, the saying, “the show must go on,” has taken on new meaning as they experienced, in one summer, a devastating tour bus accident; the exciting honor of being a finalist on Nickelodon’s new show; and the fulfillment of sold-out shows in their Branson theater.
With a new bus, The Duttons brought their shows back to Arizona with the first road show since their accident in Snowflake, and they were excited to share a fresh, new look with Arizona audiences.
“Every night in Branson, audience members are amazed at how much the grandchildren have grown in their talents and how our performances are truly like whole new shows!” said Amy. “We know that’s how our friends in Snowflake and the surrounding areas will feel, as well.”
The show this time of year consisted of Christmas favorites as well as the blend of musical styles The Duttons are famous for.
