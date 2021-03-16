Allergies got you down?
You’re not alone. Every year the spring allergy season feels like it’s starting earlier and earlier. Sneezing, itchy eyes and skin, congestion, sinus pressure, a runny nose and all-around lack of get-up-and-go are symptoms people can experience.
Many people also suffer from allergies in the fall and a few unlucky people suffer year round.
It’s not quite summer but it doesn’t really feel like spring yet either in the White Mountains. The sun shows and goes faster than the meteorologists can track it.
The warmer weather is coming but hasn’t settled in just yet but the pollen and other allergens always seem ahead of the game.
Seasonal allergies, whether spring or fall, develop when the body’s immune system overreacts to something in the environment. One of the most common culprits are pollinating plants and trees.
The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology says nasal allergies affect approximately 50 million people in the United States. Of those, over 20 million have asthma, a chronic lung disease that can be triggered by allergies.
Allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, can occur in spring, summer and/or early fall. People who experience hay fever often can attribute their symptoms to sensitivity to pollens from trees, grasses, weeds, or airborne mold spores.
There are also non-allergic triggers like tobacco smoke, wood smoke, cooking exhaust and aerosols.
Asthma or allergies?
There are several differences between allergies and asthma, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), however they can overlap.
Allergies are an immune system response which can also be described as an oversensitivity to an environmental “trigger” or allergen. Common allergens are pollen, dust, molds spores, pet dander, latex, dust mites or certain foods.
Allergic reactions can include one or more of the following symptoms: frequent or regularly recurring itchy eyes, nose, mouth or ears, sore throat, sneezing, a runny nose, dry skin or hives, a productive cough, wheezing or tightness in the chest.
Here’s the overlap — allergies can trigger an asthma attack in some people. On the flip side, people with allergies can become asthmatic if their symptoms become unmanageable.
Treatments
Allergies and asthma are treatable but proper diagnosis is important says the ACAAI. Starting with a primary care physician or an allergist can help discern whether a person is suffering from allergies or asthma.
Avoiding all allergens is difficult but symptoms can often be prevented or controlled.
“Decongestants and antihistamines are the most common allergy medications,” says ACAAI. “They help to reduce a stuffy nose, runny nose, sneezing and itching. Other medications work by preventing the release of the chemicals that cause allergic reactions. Corticosteroids are effective in treating inflammation in your nose.”
Other remedies to try
“No two allergy sufferers are alike,” says ACAAI.
Sometimes a combination of medication and natural remedies works for allergy sufferers.
• Try probiotics. Probiotics, those friendly bacteria that reside in the digestive system, can do more than just treat an upset stomach. Naturopathic doctors say that probiotics also can influence the immune system and may help strengthen its response to common allergens.
• Use neti pots or saline sprays. A small amount of saltwater can rinse away allergens, such as pollen, that get lodged in the nose.
• Load up on omega-3s. A German study published in the journal Allergy found that participants who ate foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids were less likely to suffer allergy symptoms than those who didn’t regularly eat these foods. Omega-3s can help fight inflammation. Drinking more fluids and using spices in cooking can help flush out allergens as well.
• Vitamin C is an immune-system booster and may help prevent the formation of histamine in the body, a substance responsible for many allergy symptoms.
It’s all about the trees
Tree pollen is dominant in the spring with Juniper pollen season extending from December to April, according to the Pollen and Mold Center.
“Juniper is the most significant allergenic offender in the cypress family,” says the Center. “The juniper pollen is very buoyant and is smaller than pine pollen, but junipers have more toxic pollen than pine.”
Cedar trees are part of the juniper family and are common in the the Southwest, the Colorado Plateau and across the White Mountains. They are often the culprit of seasonal allergies.
Some areas of the country refer to it as “Cedar fever” because the pollen from the cedar tree can cause such a severe inflammatory response in the body.
“Juniper pollens are unique, in that they can cause allergic reactions in individuals with no other environmental allergy or sensitivity,” said Dr. Hanna Ian in a story published by Flagstaff Business News in 2018 . “This high allergenicity has to do with the size and buoyancy of the pollen – very small and very lightweight.”
What is a pollen count?
A pollen count is the measurement of the number of grains of pollen in a cubic meter of air, according to pollen.com.
The more pollen, the more allergic reaction.
Pollen counts are measured from low, meaning they affect few individuals. High pollen counts mean the symptoms are likely to affect most allergy sufferers.
A pollen count of 0 — 2.4 is low while 2.5 — 4.8 is low to medium. A medium pollen count is 4.9 — 7.2.
High pollen counts begin at 7.3. A count of 7.3 — 9.6 is medium to high and 9.7 — 12 is high.
The pollen count for Show Low and the surrounding areas on Friday, Mar. 12 was considered a “high” concentration at 11.3. The top allergens reported were Ash, Mulberry and Juniper/Cedar trees.
