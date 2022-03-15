PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Apache and Navajo counties may be recognized as the two poorest counties in the State of Arizona, but they are rich in compassion. To date The Community Kitchen has raised $22,920 towards bringing the former Love Kitchen building back to code so they can feed the hungry.
Since the announcement that The Community Kitchen would be taking over the building to feed the hungry and food insecure, many have reached into their pockets and bank accounts to make sure that will happen.
The Love Kitchen, which operated for 35 years in the building, closed on Dec. 1, 2021.
The building is owned by the Blue Ridge Unified School District which leased the building to the Love Kitchen for $1 per year.
BRUSD Superintendent Dr. Michael Wright said that the building is a taxpayer owner asset and a vital function for the community.
According to Wright, deferred maintenance took a toll on the building and necessary repairs are estimated to be around $75,000 to bring the building back to code.
Following the Jan. 12 approval from the board to lease the building to The Community Kitchen, Dawn Ricketts, registered agent for the non-profit, and her board immediately began fundraising.
BRUSD put in the first $25,000 from insurance and the rest has come from the community who wholeheartedly wants to see people fed.
Following a $10,000 donation from St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Show Low last month, another $10,000 was received in the mail from St. Mary of the Angel’s Catholic Church in Pinetop which also wanted to assist with helping to feed the hungry.
Not all gifts are in the form of money. Some are in the form of discounts or gifted items needed for operation.
Ricketts relayed in a previous interview with the Independent that one of the major needs for The Community Kitchen is a commercial oven and a commercial freezer. Last week Lowe’s answered that request by donating a 48-inch commercial double oven and two 20-cubic foot freezers.
Ricketts met last week with several businesses who plan to make a donation and is meeting with several other possible donors this week. A number of business are in the process of formulating a fundraising campaign to benefit The Community Kitchen.
Though they will not likely be ready to open by Easter, The Community Kitchen has already been working on their plan for a drive through for food distribution until they can open.
Work on the building has begun. Asbestos remediation began on Monday, March 14 and the good news is that the area involved is less than expected. The dumpsters were also to be delivered on Monday.
A bank account has been set up to receive funds for The Community Kitchen at Arizona Central Credit Union in Show Low.
