The Grinch stole Christmas but ACE hardware put it back

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – It’s a recurring theme this year living in the middle of a pandemic —cancellation or adaptation of events, that is. It seems no matter how much effort goes into planning, sometimes things just go awry. Such is the case of the already modified annual tree lighting for Pinetop-Lakeside, but, with the quick actions of the town’s Community Services Department and the local ACE Hardware, Christmas for the community was not only saved but is bedazzled with lights — lots of lights.
The Grinch may have stolen Christmas, but ACE Hardware of White Mountains, owned by Kim and Byron Brown, put it back.
According to Tourism Marketing Coordinator Annie DeRosier, Nov. 30 was not the way to begin a work week.
“...we received the unfortunate news that the remainder of the lights needed to complete the display at Jack Barker (Memorial) Park were not coming,” stated DeRosier in an email to the Independent. “They were out of inventory and thus, canceled our order. We began frantically looking for other options with no luck. Until... Ace Hardware jumped in and found all of the lights we needed to finish decorating the park! We could not be more grateful for their help.”
Though the major problem was averted, the town had to delay their “Nights of Lights” for one week.
The Town tree and light display was postponed to Dec. 11 and on Dec. 12 the beautiful tree in the park was lit, complete with music provided by Mike Bosley of Ncompass Entertainment along with warm refreshments for sale by Cyclelogical Coffee of Pinetop — the same to be repeated on Dec. 19 from noon to 8 p.m.
Finding a safe way for the community to enjoy the holiday took a lot of left and right brain activity but families or individuals can come and stroll through the park and be bedazzled by the creative work of the town, not just until New Year’s Day, but until Jan. 31.
