The Johanna A. Favrot Fund makes a gift to WMNC

Alexis “Lexi” Stephens, second from left, presents a $40,000 check donation from the Johanna A. Favrot Fund to the White Mountain Nature Center, represented by, left to right, Jim Snitzer, Diane Baker and Mary Ellen Bittorf.

 Barbara Bruce/The Independent

The White Mountain Nature Center had a heavy agenda for its July 11 board meeting, but no doubt the highlight of the meeting was a $40,000 donation by Alexis “Lexi” Stephens on behalf of the Johanna A. Favrot Fund, a private family trust in Houston.

The Favrot Fund supports international affairs and historic preservation, wildlife preservation, the environment, education, human services and the arts.

