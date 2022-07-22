The Johanna A. Favrot Fund makes a gift to WMNC

Alexis “Lexi” Stephens, second from left, presents a $40,000 check donation from the Johanna A. Favrot Fund to the White Mountain Nature Center, represented by, left to right, Jim Snitzer, Diane Baker and Mary Ellen Bittorf.
The White Mountain Nature Center had a heavy agenda for its July 11 board meeting, but no doubt the highlight of the meeting was a $40,000 donation by Alexis “Lexi” Stephens on behalf of the Johanna A. Favrot Fund, a private family trust in Houston.
The Favrot Fund supports international affairs and historic preservation, wildlife preservation, the environment, education, human services and the arts.
Stephens, of Spring, Texas, boasted that she has longtime ties to Pinetop, and the area is very special to her. She said her grandparents were among the first residents of Pinetop.
“I celebrated my fourth birthday here,” said Stephens, whose husband, Noel, is a trustee of the Favrot Fund.
Stephens said her husband’s family put together a second Favrot Fund in his grandmother’s name after she died.
“Each generation moves up as they go,” said Stephens. “The descendants reach out to other organizations who care about community and wildlife and historical sites.”
Johanna Favrot was born on July 9, 1914, in Mexico City, and died on Aug. 31, 1995, in Houston. She was well known for her contributions in honor of historic preservation and other philanthropic activities.
Stephens said that Favrot grew up in Mexico where her father was the Dutch ambassador. She later married her husband, who was a businessman and philanthropist and they made a home in Texas. Following his death, she traveled between Texas and Mexico. She had grown up with a love for old haciendas and returned to Mexico to restore one. She brought electricity to the town and helped residents get schools and doctors.
Stephens said the board meets annually in different places each year, usually in May or June, and jointly makes the decision as to how it will distribute the funds. Trust officials look for root organizations that will help a community. They approach organizations they would like to support, present them at the annual meeting and jointly decide as a family on whom they will fund.
This year they met in Texas.
According to WMNC board member Sally Jostes, when Stephens told her she wanted to make a donation from a family trust, she put her in touch with Jim Snitzer, vice president of the WMNC board.
Unbeknownst to Jostes, Stephens had been in the Nature Center before to glean information about WMNC.
When Stephens spoke with Snitzer and asked him what WMNC would do with a donation, he told her that he would like to see the community presentation room upgraded with two multisex handicap bathrooms, take some windows out and install a door that would lead to the bird show. He also mentioned improving the acoustics to that room and added that if the board agreed, it would likely wait until winter when the cost would be less expensive.
Snitzer said he thought Stephens might be thinking of donating around $4,000, not $40,000.
The Nature Center was a definite fit for the Johanna A. Favrot Fund.
WMNC’s vision is “To connect people with wildlife through educational experiences that inspire appreciation, responsibility, and respect for the inter-relationships among humans, other living organisms and the natural world we share.”
Stephens said she will be back to visit the Nature Center again, and board member Larry McCormick made sure that Stephens was the recipient of a WMNC shirt.
