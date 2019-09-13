WHITE MOUNTAINS — Though hula hoops have been around for thousands of years, in 1958 they became the craze across America which lasted until around 1980. Maybe you even had one. But, like they say, “Everything old is new again.” Serina Ariel Figueroa of Snowflake, an 18 year old entrepreneur, is resurrecting the craze in the White Mountains with her Hoop Dance Magic classes.
Serina has been fascinated with the hula hoop for quite some time.
“I first learned on my waist at about age 11, and then I saw a friend do it and she could hula hoop and walk. Then five years ago I saw a Rachel Lust video,” explained Serina, “and she did tricks with the hoop on YouTube, and I decided to learn.”
Serina choreographed her first hoop dance for a Christmas Talent Show for some friends. Following that she performed for Show Low’s Annual Feaste of Carols for several years.
Serina’s sights are set on dancing, singing and performing as a career. She is currently training online to obtain her Hula Hoop Certification — yes, there really is such a thing — from the Hoop Dance Teacher Training Course. The course is comprehensive and teaches how to set up a person’s own unique dance classes, events and workshops. The course teaches the foundation of hoop dance as well as tricks, transitions and techniques. Serina expects to complete the course within the next two months.
Serina is not waiting on the certification to begin, she already has two classes every Wednesday at the Show Low City Park in the field near the basketball court. Kids classes begin at 4 p.m. followed by adults and teens at 5 p.m. If someone is not sure if hoop dance magic is for them, Serina invites them to come and try a class for free.
There is no need to bring a hula hoop either. Serina has plenty and they are all different sizes, colors and weights, and she makes them herself.
“One thing I love about the hula hoop is how versatile it is,” said Serina, who can use more than one hula hoop in her performances.
She did her own research and learned how to make the hoops. She uses irrigation tubing and the hoops are water or sand weighted depending on the size of the hula hoop. The height and diameter of a person’s waist, or the tricks involved, determine which custom made hoop the person will use.
On her Facebook page Serina touts the benefits of hoop dancing. “There are millions of different people across the globe using this magic circle a million different ways. Dance is my personal favorite … the hula hoop can be a great workout and an amazing form of self-expression for anyone.”
She says the possibilities, like the magic circle of the hoop, are endless.
If you happened to be at the Show Low Fourth of July Parade, you may have noticed Serina and her friends performing hoop dance magic tricks as they marched along behind a truck bearing a Hoop Dance Magic banner. You may have also seen her perform with with the Halau O Kanoelani hula dancers, or even joining the Salas Project on stage wherever they are playing – her father is a member of the band.
If you haven’t seen Serina perform, or you wonder what hoop dance magic really looks like, you can check out one of her classes or go to her website at https://hoopdancemagic.wordpress.com/. More of Serina’s hoop dance magic videos can be seen on YouTube.
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, The longest hula hooping marathon by an individual using a single hoop is 74 hours and 54 minutes and was achieved by Aaron Hibbs (USA) in Columbus, Ohio, on 22-25 October 2009.
Perhaps someone in the White Mountains, even Serina, will break that record.
