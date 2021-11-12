The Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce has been busy planning several upcoming holiday festivities for the community to enjoy.
A special Lunch and Learn is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 10, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Snowflake Social Hall, on 78 W Center Street in Snowflake. This will be a time to celebrate chamber members, gather for good food, conversation and networking.
The chamber board will be preparing and serving a sumptuous Thanksgiving meal. In addition, the chamber is looking for businesses who would like to set up and serve cocoa at this year's Snowflake Town Lighting on December 1...candy donations will be accepted for the Santa bags that will be handed out at the Snowflake Town Lighting. The chamber is asking for a toy donation for the Rotary Toy Drive, as well.
The Snowflake/Taylor Community Values Committee is holding a Turkey Dinner Food Drive through Nov. 14.
Requested items include turkey, stuffing mix, gravy mix, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, crispy fried onions, canned olives, canned pumpkin and Jello. Cash will also be accepted. Non-perishable items may be dropped off at the following locations: Black Diamond Auto Glass, Echo Boutique, Legacy Barber Shop, National Bank, Rim Country Credit Union and Shepard's Kitchen. Other locations to be determined, just look for the Community Values Committee logo.
Items and monetary donations may also be dropped off at the Snowflake Senior Center, or by contacting Dave Marshall at 928-243-3888 or Tamra Stepp at 602-509-2486.
A Christmas Market is planned for Friday, Dec. 3, from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the OLS Community Center. Here's your chance to shop for the perfect homemade/handmade gift for that special someone. A Christmas Market Arts and Crafts Vendor Application can be downloaded online at https://snowflaketaylorchamber.org, or for more information call the Chamber at 928-536-4331, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A complimentary Veteran's Day Dinner, hosted by Silver Creek Rotary and Smithfield Farms, will be served on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Snowflake Social Hall. The menu includes Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Salad, Bread Stick and dessert. Veterans can dine-in or pick-up. It will be $10 a plate for non-veterans. To schedule a pick up, call or text 928-600-9574. RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 10.
A Zumba Food Drive is slated for Nov. 13 at 10a.m. at Pioneer Park. Drop off your donation and dance with Christie and Erika — food donations needed include turkey, stuffing mix, potatoes and many of the other traditional Thanksgiving dinner food items.
