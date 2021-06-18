SHOW LOW — This year the earth is getting in on the celebration of dads with the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, as Father’s Day falls on the summer solstice.
Though Father’s Day unofficially started in 1908, Washington state was first to hold an official statewide celebration on June 19, 1910. It was all due to one widow woman bound and determined to honor her one-of-a-kind father, William Jackson Smart, a twice-married, twice-widowed, Civil War veteran on both sides of the conflict, and single father to 14 children.
In 1916, President Wilson used telegraph signals sent from Washington D.C. to unfurl a flag in Spokane D.C. to commemorate the day.
Despite all the passion and effort, the paternal holiday was slow to take off, partially because men found such celebrations to be too feminine and partly due to the events of the times. The 1920s and 1930s gave rise to a popular movement to while combining Mother’s Day and Father’s Day into one Parents’ Day and do away with the commercialism which had overtaken the event. Each Mother’s Day, pro-Parents’ Day groups would rally in New York City’s Central Park as a public reminder, said Parents’ Day activist and radio performer Robert Spere, “that both parents should be loved and respected together.”
However, the Great Depression squashed the efforts to de-commercialize and consolidate the holidays. As advertisers and troubled retailers doubled down on campaigns to make Father’s Day a “second Christmas” for men, promoting specialized gifts, such as neckties, hats, socks, pipes and tobacco, golf clubs and other sporting goods, and of course, greeting cards.
World War II ushered in a new era and advertisers began promoting the idea that Father’s Day was a way to honor US troops and support the war effort. In the end, Father’s Day may not have been a federal holiday, but it was solidly a national institution.
In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge urged the states to observe Father’s Day and finally it was officially named a national holiday in 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed it into law.
“Let each American make this Father’s Day an occasion for renewal of the love and gratitude we bear to our fathers, increasing and enduring through all the years,” Nixon wrote in the document.
Today’s Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of every June in the US, however it is quite rare for Father’s Day to fall both on summer solstice and June 20.
Summer solstice occurs when the Sun reaches its northernmost point from the celestial equator, the timing is not based on a specific calendar date or time. Therefore, each solstice will not always occur on the same day. It shifts through June 20, 21, and 22.
Marking the astronomical start of summer in the northern half of the globe, summer solstice occurs as the Sun travels along its northernmost path in the sky at exactly 7:32 p.m. Arizona time as Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt, roughly around 23.5 degrees toward the Sun, resulting in the longest period of sunlight hours, followed by the shortest night of the calendar year.
The word “solstice” is derived from the Latin word solstitium — translated sun stopped. The June solstice is significant because the Sun reaches its northernmost point in the sky at this time, at which point the Sun’s path does not change for a brief period of time, due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis.
Following the solstice, the Sun seems to reverse course. Of course the Sun is not really moving. Instead, this visible change in position is actually caused by the tilt of Earth’s axis as it orbits the Sun, as well as Earth’s elliptical, rather than circular orbit.
If dad is a rare kind of guy, this is definitely the year to let him know.
Show Low weather is predicted to be partly-cloudy, with a high of 93-degrees and a low of 65, so be sure to allow dad some downtime to do whatever makes him feel appreciated.
