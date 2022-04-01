HOLBROOK—A Navajo County grand jury has indicted three former Blue Ridge High School students in connection with the brutal beating of one “J.J.” then 19, who had allegedly been lured to Show Low Lake on Aug. 8.
Also indicted is a parent of one of the students. The parent is accused of hindering prosecution.
On Monday morning, all four defendants appeared in the courtroom of Navajo County Presiding Judge Dale P. Neilson and through their retained lawyers, (Lisa Fogle has yet to hire one) entered pleas of not guilty to the charges.
The accused are:
• Easton Denton, 17
• Cael Stewart, 18
• Emily Fogle, 18
• Lisa Fogle, Emily’s mother, age unknown
All four are former residents of the White Mountains and have since all moved to other states.
The grand jury indicted Denton, Stewart and Emily Fogle with one count each of kidnapping, a Class 2 felony, aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, conspiracy to commit those crimes, a Class 2 felony, and one misdemeanor count each of threatening and intimidating. Kidnapping occurs when someone restrains another person; it can be charged as either Class 4 or Class 2 depending on the reason that prosecutors believe the victim was restrained.
The defendants in this case are charged with the more serious Class 2 version. The lone charge against Lisa Fogle of hindering is a Class 5 felony. All defendants are presumed by law to be innocent.
At long last the incident is out of the shadows that hopefully will dispel the many rumors, innuendo, accusations, etc. that have resulted in some very heightened dialogue on social media and even a public demonstration at the high school later that August.
Now, public court filings by licensed attorneys can finally shed some credible light on what happened that fateful night, and why. It is claimed that the three students conspired to lure the alleged victim to the lake and assault him.
“The apparent motive was a jealous love triangle,” according to Deputy Navajo County Attorney Devon Hall.
The victim was airlifted to the Valley for emergency surgery. He was found to have “subcutaneous air bubbles” running from the base of his skull, in the tissues of the trachea and cheek, down to his chest which is “indicative of someone seriously obstructing his airways,” stated Hall’s filing.
He underwent surgery for “severe and life threatening” injuries that included the surgeon inserting a “metal plate, seven screws and surgical braces,” followed by a liquid diet for eight weeks,” according to prosecutor Hall.
In a curious twist to this case, two days after the alleged beating, on Aug. 10, Denton went to civil court, and through a parent, won an injunction against the alleged victim, claiming that the victim had in the past fractured the boy’s face and threatened the boy with a firearm on Aug. 8, the same day of the alleged assault. The victim at first asked for a hearing to contest that but later withdrew the request.
Each defendant has his or her own lawyer. One reason for that is, as a criminal case proceeds, co-defendants might start pointing fingers at each other, and if one lawyer represented all four a conflict of interest would cause all types of ethical dilemmas for the lawyer, possibly prejudice the client and delay the case.
Stewart is represented by Marc A. Adair of Adair Law Group in Phoenix. He appears periodically in local courts, and it is unknown of he is connected to the family who founded the town of Adair, which is now at the bottom of Fool Hollow Lake.
Bruce S. Griffen of Griffen & Stevens Law Firm PLLC of Flagstaff represents Emily Fogle; Griffen represented Daniel and Lacey Rawlings in their Gila County case, and currently represents accused bike-race killer Shawn Chock.
Lisa Fogle told the judge that she will soon hire a lawyer; Denton’s lawyer has an office in Show Low.
Right off the bat, Denton asked the court to move his case to juvenile court because he was 16 years old at the time of the incident. As an aside, a number of years ago, Arizona voters by initiative, (a proposition) amended the Arizona Constitution that changed the criminal law in the state. Now, for certain crimes, all 15 county prosecutors in the state must charge juveniles (ages 15, 16 and 17) as adults if they commit certain crimes. The prosecutors also have a choice whether to charge juveniles as adults for lesser crimes, but in the event that a juvenile is charged as an adult by the choice of a prosecutor, a judge can overrule that and send the case to juvenile court. In short, some crimes the prosecutor must charge a defendant as an adult and a judge can’t do anything about it; for others, it’s up to the prosecutor’s discretion.
Denton urges that he was charged as an adult with the aggravated assault charge as an act of choice by the county attorney and therefor he wants the judge to send it to juvenile court. The prosecutor disagreed and urged that the charge is one wherein the prosecutor must charge Denton as an adult so the court does not have the authority to send the case to juvenile court.
Denton also argued that if there was an assault it wasn’t “aggravated” because “the reality is that there was no serious physical injury nor was there a weapon” his lawyer wrote.
The resolution of that issue turns on the distinction between a “dangerous offense” and a “violent offense,” and now, maybe “serious physical injury,” as the law defines them, as well as whether Denton acted intentionally, knowingly or recklessly.
Although it might create a cure for insomnia, the analysis involved in this legal hairsplitting will not be examined in this article, but argument about that is set for April 19.
All defendants were released on their own recognizance, reminded to appear at every court setting, ordered to commit no new felony crimes and to not leave the state of Arizona without court permission.
They defendants said that they no longer live in Arizona, so the judge ordered them to continue to reside in their new home states and allowed them to appear in court telephonically. Their first pre-trial conferences are set for June.
