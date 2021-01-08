HEBER — In an ongoing effort to rid local communities of illegal drugs and drug overdose related deaths, members of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Apprehension Team (MCAT) arrested three local people, all over the age of 55, who they suspect of dangerous drug sales, weapons offenses and other crimes.
On Wednesday, Dec. 30 NCSO deputies arrested David Carnes, 64, of Heber, charged with misconduct involving weapons, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and money laundering.
Gale Hemphill-Krebs, 70, of Heber, was also arrested, charged with misconduct involving weapons, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and money laundering.
Lastly, deputies arrested Vickey Ray, 56, of Heber, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
Another unidentified person was released from the scene in the 2000 block of Woods Drive in Heber after MCAT detectives reportedly found no involvement on their part.
That would likely be because detectives did not believe there was probable cause to charge the fourth person with anything.
But if evidence were to surface that did indicate involvement, police have seven years to file charges if they so choose.
A press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that in the home MCAT detectives allegedly found approximately 14 ounces of meth that was already packaged, labeled and ready for sale, a large sum of U.S. currency, six firearms and a large quantity of prescription medications not prescribed to any of the suspects.
“The work the MCAT detectives and Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies are doing in the Heber-Overgaard community is outstanding. During the past month MCAT detectives and deputies have executed two residential search warrants, following drug sales investigations, that have led to the arrest of 6 suspects, 14 ounces of methamphetamine, 18.5 fentanyl pills, nine weapons and two stolen vehicles. These investigations will continue until the drug dealers are either all incarcerated or flee the area,” Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse is quoted by Gorman in the press release.
