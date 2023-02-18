The Navajo County Superior Court convicted and sentenced three individuals for their involvement in the beating of a then-age 19 Blue Ridge High School student.
Convictions and Sentences
On Tuesday, Emily Fogle, 19, plead guilty “for intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causing a serious physical injury to the victim.” She has been sentenced to six months in Navajo County Jail and three years of probation following an aggravated assault on her ex-boyfriend in 2021.
“In a series of hearings held in Navajo County Superior Court on Febr. 14, the young woman’s mother was also sentenced, and a co-defendant pleaded guilty for his role in the attack, which occurred at Show Low Lake in August, 2021,” Teri Walker, director of communications with Navajo County Attorney’s office, stated in a release.
The young woman’s mother, Lisa, 50, also pled guilty and was charged. Though not directly involved in the events that transpired in 2021, Fogle’s mother was sentenced to 364 days of unsupervised probation and just shy of $1,000 in court fees, surcharges, and fines. The presiding judge, Dale P. Nielson of the NCSC, allowed her to serve her probation in Texas, where she resides.
Cael Stewart, now 19, was the last to plead guilty on Valentine’s Day to attempted aggravated assault, a class four felony. Stewart was immediately sentenced to four years of probation, with Judge Nielson scheduling a later sentencing date to determine whether the former BRHS student will serve any jail time.
Background
After 10 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2021, Fogle allegedly lured the victim, only referred to as “J.J.” in Walker’s release, to Show Low Lake. Stewart and Easton Denton, also of BRHS, then beat the victim until a good Samaritan came upon the scene.
Two days after the beating, Denton “won an injunction against the alleged victim, claiming that the victim had in the past fractured the boy’s face and threatened the boy with a firearm on Aug. 8, the same day of the alleged assault,” a reporter with the Independent stated in 2022.
In March, Fogle and the two teenage boys were indicted by a Navajo County grand jury with one misdemeanor and three felonies. Fogle’s mother was also charged with hindering prosecution. “The apparent motive was a jealous love triangle,” said Deputy Navajo County Attorney Devon Hall.
Attorney Hall filed a memorandum with the court in January after a settlement conference with Denton. Denton’s statements revealed Fogle devised a plan to assault the victim after she and “J.J.” had broken up.
Denton witnessed the victim at a BRHS sporting event with “numerous girls”. Fogle asked Denton to “(expletive) him up,” and asked the victim to meet her at Show Low Lake to stargaze. Soon after his arrival, the victim was beaten until an adult came upon the scene.
The victim was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital for surgery, consisting of the insertion of a metal plate, seven screws and surgical braces. The assault resulted in a broken jaw and an obstruction in the victim’s airways, forcing him into an eight-week liquid diet.
Future
Fogle, her mother and Stewart have all been ordered to pay restitution in accordance with their plea agreements and terms of sentencing. Judge Nielson didn’t specify an amount for each defendant to pay, deciding to determine that later, after Denton’s trial date.
Following the conclusion of last week’s hearings, Fogle entered Navajo County Jail, where she will serve the following six months in jail.
Denton is the last remaining defendant in the case. He has another settlement conference and/or change of plea hearing scheduled for March 6 and a trial date scheduled for March 21. Show Low attorney Ron Wood is representing him.
Denton has been charged with conspiracy and kidnapping, aggravated assault and misdemeanor threatening. In January, Attorney Hall calculated a maximum of 49 years of possible prison time.
