HEBER-OVERGAARD — A three-vehicle head-on collision occurred on Friday, Sept. 10 at 8:45 a.m. on State Route 260 at mile marker 301, closing the highway in both directions until approximately 1:30 p.m.
The vehicles involved were identified as two pickup trucks and a Ford sedan, authorities state.
According to an email from the Media Relations Department of the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), one person was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment and two others were flown to Phoenix area hospitals. One of the injured persons was reported to have life-threatening injuries.
The deceased driver was Michael Lemon, 67, of Payson. DPS stated that a westbound vehicle crossed the centerline hitting two eastbound vehicles at high speed.
Lemon was in one of the eastbound vehicles.
Multiple agencies, including Heber-Overgaard Fire District, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, AZ DPS, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Forest Lake Fire & Rescue, Arizona Department of Transportation, Taylor-Snowflake Fire & Medical, Native Air 7, Guardian Air Angel 5, Air Evac 15, Guardian Air Angel 6, Air Evac 32, and helicopters assisted with the accident.
